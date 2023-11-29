How to Build a Sustainable Home

News provided by

Family Features Editorial Syndicate

29 Nov, 2023, 11:05 ET

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Rising fuel costs and increased awareness of society's environmental impacts have many homeowners looking to leverage sustainable building materials to reduce the amount of energy used to heat and cool their houses. If you're starting construction on the home of your dreams, consider the benefits of building with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind.

Here are a few tips to follow before beginning to build your sustainable dream home.

Continue Reading
Photo courtesy of Nudura
Photo courtesy of Nudura

Create a Reasonable (and Flexible) Budget
As the first step for any new build, creating a budget that fits your means is critical. Remember, new construction is often a fluid process, meaning you may need to cut back in certain areas to balance out unforeseen costs or desires to go above and beyond on amenities that are important to you.

Hire the Right Construction Professionals
Even if you consider yourself handy or a DIY pro, new construction isn't a project to go at alone. Do your research on local professionals like architects, contractors and others who are experienced in sustainable construction. Contact trusted friends, family and neighbors for references and read reviews online to gather options before requesting bids or signing contracts.

Start with a Sustainable Foundation
Constructing a sustainable home starts with the foundation. A longer lasting home can begin with strong building materials like insulated concrete forms (ICFs), such as those from Nudura, which provide superior energy efficiency, sound-proofing and lower utility costs versus traditional wood-frame construction. Dual-insulated ICF walls with a concrete core provide high R-values (a measure of insulation's ability to resist heat traveling through it) and thermal mass, as well as disaster-resilient structural support from the foundation to the roof. They even provide architects greater design flexibility to build your dream home according to your desired interior and exterior aesthetic specifications.

Select Eco-Friendly Materials
While installing energy-efficient appliances and high-quality windows and doors are obvious examples of eco-friendly materials, there are other solutions to help you go green in your new home. Consider options like countertops made from recycled glass or reclaimed bricks for fireplaces and accent pieces.

Power Your Home with Renewable Energy
If it's within your budget, you can take your new home to the next level by powering it with renewable energy like solar or wind. Typically installed on the roof, solar panels harness the sun's rays and convert that energy to power your home. An additional benefit: You may save money in the long-run on electricity bills.

Prepare for the Unexpected
Project delays, fluctuating costs and more can turn building a new house into an unpredictable process. Don't let potential surprises deter you from seeking your dream space or forever home. Be prepared for the unexpected so you aren't caught off guard. In fact, unanticipated circumstances can sometimes be a good thing, like building materials dropping in price, a new product hitting the market or those flashy eco-friendly appliances going on sale.

Learn more about sustainable building at nudura.com/sustainable-design.

Michael French
[email protected]
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Also from this source

Make 'Eggstra' Special Holiday Memories

Make 'Eggstra' Special Holiday Memories

(Family Features) Creating memorable moments and special meals with friends and family during the holiday season doesn't have to be overwhelming....
Make a Difference for Children this Holiday Season

Make a Difference for Children this Holiday Season

(Family Features) This holiday season, you can spread the spirit of meaningful giving and deliver impact for children globally. With crises and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Home Improvement

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.