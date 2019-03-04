How to Create a Smoky Cubano Sandwich

"The Cubano has everything I love in a sandwich: gooey melted cheese and a crispy, crunchy crust on the bread," Hagar said. "It's great to be able to get all the flavors in each bite. It has pickles and mustard that cut through the rich cheese and pork. When you splash a little Tabasco on it, you get the last perfect ingredients – flavor and heat."

Find his signature sandwich at Sammy's Beach Bar & Grill at Las Vegas, Cleveland, Maui and Honolulu airports operated by HMSHost, or try creating Sammy's Cubano Sandwich at home with this recipe.

For more recipes, visit Tabasco.com/recipe.

Sammy's Cubano Sandwich Cook time: 3 hours and 30 minutes Servings: 6

Mojo Marinade: 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 1 cup cilantro, minced 3/4 cup orange juice 1/2 cup fresh squeezed lime juice 3 tablespoons fresh garlic, minced 1 tablespoon fresh oregano, minced 2 teaspoons cumin, ground

kosher salt, to taste

coarse black pepper, to taste

Sandwich: 3 1/2 pounds pork shoulder or boneless pork butt 2 teaspoons Tabasco Chipotle Sauce 3 tablespoons mayonnaise 6 pieces Cuban bread or baguette (6 inches each), cut lengthwise 8 ounces deli ham, thinly sliced 1/2 pound swiss cheese, thinly sliced 24 dill pickle chips 4 tablespoons yellow mustard 1 cup unsalted butter 4 tablespoons reserved Mojo Marinade

To make Mojo Marinade: In bowl, whisk olive oil, cilantro, orange juice, lime juice, garlic, oregano, cumin, salt and pepper until incorporated. Adjust salt and pepper, to taste. Reserve 4 tablespoons marinade in separate bowl, cover and set aside in refrigerator.

Place pork in large zip-top bag. Cover with Mojo Marinade and close bag. Place in roasting pan and refrigerate overnight.

Heat oven to 450 F.

Remove pork and marinade from bag and place in roasting pan. Cover with foil and cook in oven 45 minutes.

After 45 minutes, reduce heat to 375 F, remove foil and cook 2 hours until internal temperature reaches 175 F and pork is fork tender at thickest part.

Remove from oven and let rest 20 minutes before slicing.

In small bowl, mix chipotle sauce and mayonnaise until fully incorporated.

Spread mixture on bottom bread slice.

On top bread slice, place two slices deli ham, 3-4 ounces roasted pork, two slices swiss cheese, 4-6 pickles and yellow mustard.

Over medium-high heat, butter flat surface of griddle and add reserved Mojo Marinade while butter is melting.

Place assembled sandwiches on griddle, pressing grill weight or heavy skillet on top of sandwiches.

Cook until bottoms are golden brown and cheese is melted.

