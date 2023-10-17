How to design visuals when it's not your job: NPCJI course, Nov. 3

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In our scroll and skim culture, visuals can make the difference in whether a reader engages with a story. But not every newsroom has a graphic design professional to help create a compelling image on deadline. If you're a journalist or communications professional handling (or who wants to handle) quick-turn graphics, get a head start with our course for designing visuals when it's not usually part of your job.

Beth Francesco, the National Press Club Journalism Institute's executive director, will share best practices, tools you have at your disposal, and exercises for creating visuals regardless of your hands-on design experience.

Register to join us from noon to 1 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 3, for a one-hour virtual course over Zoom that will cover:

Rules of thumb to guide your decisions on fonts, colors, and images

Tools you have at your fingertips to make quick work of visuals (social cards, call-outs, basic infographics, and more) on the fly

Exercises to help you develop your design thinking

Tickets are $20 for the public and $15 for National Press Club members.

Beth will be available for 30 minutes after the program to answer any individual questions or to troubleshoot your design issues.

Beth Francesco is the executive director for the National Press Club Journalism Institute. She stumbled upon her love of design during her first journalism job at the Corpus Christi (TX) Caller-Times. Of note: Design wasn't what she'd signed up for. She quickly fell for the creative and problem-solving aspects of the work, and she now aims to make design concepts accessible to those who don't consider it their primary role. During her career in academia, nonprofits and newsrooms, Beth has created educational programs and experiences for journalists at all stages of their careers. Email Beth at [email protected], or connect with her on LinkedIn .

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

