How to Elevate Your Lunch with Comforting Staples

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Savory and satisfying, comforting ingredients can transform simple recipes into mouthwatering meals. As temperatures fall, people look for comforting foods to warm the soul. For inspiration, consider Italian ingredients to help make homemade lunches easy and satisfying.

To get ready for weekday lunches, Kale Grilled Cheese sandwiches with Grana Padano PDO paired with hot soup and a Fall Grain Bowl with Prosciutto featuring Prosciutto di Parma PDO and filled with your favorite veggies are tasty options for discovering the possibilities of high-quality Italian ingredients.

These authentic products are Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certified, a highly esteemed classification for European foods that have been produced according to the same traditional methods in a defined geographic region for centuries.

PDO-certified foods offer a guarantee of quality and authenticity. Only products made following traditional methods within defined production areas, under strict supervision and using carefully monitored ingredients qualify for PDO certification from the European Union. Among these artisan products, you'll find some of the world's most delicious cheeses and cured meats.

For your comfort food cravings, on an appetizer plate, drape thinly sliced, savory Prosciutto di Parma PDO and chunks of Grana Padano PDO to complement your favorite nuts and olives. Both pair beautifully with fruity red, white or sparkling wines, though they also are enjoyable with your favorite beer or soft drink. While these tastes of Italy can be enjoyed on their own, they are also capable of transforming simple dishes into decadent meals.

Find more comforting fall meal ideas by visiting distinctlydeliciouslyeuropean.eu.

Fall Grain Bowl with Prosciutto

Servings: 1

1 cup baby arugula

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

salt, to taste

1 cup cooked farro

2 tablespoons pesto

3/4 cup cooked squash

4 mozzarella bocconcini balls, halved

2 slices Prosciutto di Parma PDO, halved

In mixing bowl, toss arugula, olive oil, lemon juice and salt, to taste.

Transfer to serving bowl; if packing for lunch, transfer to plastic container.

In another bowl, combine cooked farro and pesto; toss to coat. Transfer farro to serving bowl or plastic container next to arugula.

Top farro with squash and mozzarella bocconcini balls. Drape prosciutto next to squash.

Kale Grilled Cheese

Servings: 2

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 garlic clove, smashed

4 cups (about 1/2 bunch) Tuscan kale, cut into ribbons

salt, to taste

1/2 lemon, juice only

2 tablespoons salted butter, softened

4 slices sourdough sandwich bread

2/3 cup (about 2 ounces) finely grated Grana Padano PDO cheese, divided

2/3 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

In large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add garlic; cook until golden and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add kale; cook and stir until slightly wilted and dark green, 2-3 minutes. Season lightly with salt, to taste, and lemon juice. Remove to plate.

Wipe skillet clean. Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread, dividing evenly. Place two slices, buttered sides down, into skillet over medium-low heat. Onto each slice, divide half the Grana Padano; top with half the mozzarella.

Cook until cheese is melted and bottom is golden, 6-7 minutes. Add half the kale to one slice and close sandwich. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

