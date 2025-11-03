How to File a Car Accident Lawsuit in Miami if You're Hurt in a Crash

MIAMI, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida-based personal injury law firm, is helping accident victims understand how to file a car accident lawsuit in Miami if they've been injured in a crash. Whether the collision involved another driver, a commercial vehicle, or a rideshare company like Uber or Lyft, injured victims may be entitled to compensation for their losses.

"After a serious car accident, many people don't know where to start," says Jason Turchin, Esq., a personal injury attorney who has handled thousands of auto accident claims throughout Florida. "We can help guide victims through every step of the legal process so they can focus on recovery."

Steps to Take After a Car Accident in Miami

Seek Medical Attention – Get treated right away, even if your injuries seem minor. Medical records can be vital to your case.



Report the Crash – Call police and file an accident report. This can help document the incident.



Gather Evidence – Take photos of the scene, damage, and injuries. Get contact info for the other driver and any witnesses.



Contact a Miami Car Accident Lawyer – An attorney can investigate the crash, negotiate with insurance companies, and file a lawsuit if needed.



File a Claim Before the Deadline – Florida law generally gives you two years from the date of the accident to file a personal injury lawsuit.

What Can You Sue For After a Car Accident?

Victims of Miami car accidents may be entitled to recover compensation for:

Medical expenses





Lost wages





Pain and suffering





Future care and treatment





Property damage

"Every case is different," adds Turchin. "Some involve distracted drivers, others involve dangerous road conditions or defective vehicles. We can evaluate all angles to fight for the maximum compensation our clients deserve."

Contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

If you were injured in a car accident in Miami, call the Law Offices of Jason Turchin at (800) 337-7755 or visit www.jasonturchin.com for a free consultation.

