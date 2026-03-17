How to File a Claim if Sexually Assaulted by an Uber or Lyft Driver

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a national personal injury and victim advocacy firm, is helping survivors of sexual assault by Uber or Lyft drivers understand their legal options. In addition to criminal investigations, victims may have the right to pursue civil claims for compensation against the driver and, in some cases, the rideshare company.

"Rideshare companies generally have a duty to take reasonable steps to protect passengers," said Jason Turchin, Esq., who has handled numerous civil cases involving sexual assault. "When drivers are inadequately screened or supervised, and a passenger is harmed, Uber or Lyft may share responsibility."

What to Do After a Rideshare Sexual Assault

Call 911 and report the assault to the police. Your safety should come first.



Seek immediate medical care. A hospital can provide treatment and collect forensic evidence.



Preserve ride details. Save all app information, including the driver's name, time, route, and any communication.



Report the incident to Uber or Lyft. Use in-app safety features or contact customer service.



Contact a civil sexual assault lawyer. We can help you explore your rights.

Can Uber or Lyft Be Held Liable?

Uber and Lyft may be legally responsible under certain conditions, such as:

Failing to properly vet or background-check drivers





Ignoring prior complaints or warning signs about the driver





Failing to implement or enforce adequate safety measures





Allowing continued access to the platform despite a known risk

Victims of sexual assault may be eligible to recover compensation for:

Medical expenses and counseling





Emotional distress and trauma





Pain and suffering





Lost income or earning potential





Long-term psychological impact

"Civil cases can provide a path to justice and healing, especially when survivors feel let down by the criminal system," said Turchin. "We can handle these matters with care, compassion, and confidentiality."

Contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

If you were sexually assaulted by an Uber or Lyft driver, contact the Law Offices of Jason Turchin for a free and confidential consultation at (800) 337-7755 or visit www.jasonturchin.com.

About the Law Offices of Jason Turchin

The firm represents survivors of sexual assault and other personal injury victims nationwide. Jason Turchin, Esq. has been featured in CBS Evening News, Rolling Stone, and Forbes for his work advocating for victims of negligence and abuse.

Contact:

Jason Turchin

(800) 337-7755

[email protected]

SOURCE Law Offices of Jason Turchin