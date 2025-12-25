How to File an Uninsured Motorist Lawsuit in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Jason Turchin, a Florida-based personal injury firm, is helping drivers across the state understand their legal rights when injured by uninsured or underinsured motorists. Victims may still be able to recover compensation through their own auto insurance policy by filing an uninsured motorist (UM) or underinsured motorist (UIM) lawsuit.

"Unfortunately, Florida has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers in the country," says Jason Turchin, Esq., a car accident lawyer who has handled thousands of injury cases. "If you're hurt by someone with no insurance or not enough, you may still have options through your UM coverage."

What Is Uninsured Motorist Coverage?

Uninsured Motorist (UM) coverage is part of your own car insurance policy that can provide compensation if:

The at-fault driver has no insurance at all

The driver fled the scene (hit and run)

(hit and run) The at-fault driver has less coverage than your damages (UIM claim)

UM coverage can help pay for:

Medical expenses

Lost wages

Pain and suffering

Future treatment

Permanent injury

How to File a UM Lawsuit in Florida

Notify your insurance company as soon as possible after the accident Review your auto policy to confirm UM/UIM coverage Document your injuries and damages with medical records, photos, and wage statements Attempt to settle the claim through your insurance company. CONSIDER HIRING A FLORIDA CAR ACCIDENT FIRST. A Florida car accident lawyer with experience in settling UM claims can fight for maximum compensation. File a lawsuit if your insurer denies, delays, or undervalues the claim

"Your own insurance company doesn't always act in your best interest," Turchin notes. "Filing a UM claim is like filing a lawsuit against any other insurer where they may try to minimize payouts. That's where we can help."

