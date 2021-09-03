How to Heal After a Breakup

"The right energy-healing tools can restore balance to your spirit and heal the hurt of a breakup," says Psychic Uma. Tweet this

Here are 13 types of energy healing that can help you rebalance your spirit after a breakup. Some of these can be done alone, while others require the help of an expert.

Get Grounded – One simple way to avoid feelings of chaos after a breakup is by "grounding yourself." Rediscover your roots and reconnect with the earth by taking a nature walk or going outside barefoot and stepping into fresh grass! Cord Cutting and Reiki Sessions – Healers can help you sever the emotional ties that linger and process the grief of loss. Usually available for in-person therapy, some practitioners also offer distance Reiki healing . Daily Affirmations – Turn the end of a relationship into the perfect time to set new intentions and new affirmations. Remind yourself of who you are and what you deserve and remember that you are worthy of love and happiness. Inner Child Work – Much of what we seek in relationships as adults (both good and bad) stems from what we received as a child. Focusing on clearing negative energy caused by past traumas can help put an end to cycles that do not serve us. Have a Sound Bath – Trade your bubble bath and blaring love songs for a sound bath. Practitioners may utilize tools such as singing bowls, drums, and tuning forks to channel healing energy. Write Them a Letter – Don't call or text your ex. Write them a letter you will never send! Writing down everything you want to say to them will help you release any resentment or negativity you may be harboring. When you are finished, burn the letter safely for added closure. Reconnect with Friends – Sometimes when we are entangled in a romantic relationship, we let go of friendships and platonic relationships. Rekindling love and support from others who are close to you can refresh your energy and motivate you toward being able to return positivity. Crystal Healing – Crystals are used in all types of healing. Many semi-precious stones have properties that can help draw energies of love and strength toward you. Wearing crystals in jewelry, carrying them in your bag/pocket, or placing them on your altar can create conduits to healing energy. Labradorite encourages self-empowerment and helps when grieving a loss. Rhodochrosite restores emotional balance and confidence. Malachite is a stone for transformation and will help with releasing past trauma. Chakra Balancing – While all seven chakras ideally are open and in harmonious balance, a breakup can easily throw them off. Your Heart Chakra might need the most attention. Try breathing exercises, eating dark leafy greens, and keeping crystals like Green Aventurine and Moss Agate nearby to help energy flow through your Heart Chakra. Love-Infused Beauty Rituals – Rose Quartz is the most popular crystal when it comes to love, but be sure to take the time to amp up your self-love. Pamper yourself and heal using soothing serums with florals like lavender, chamomile, and rose. These serums can be applied with crystal tools such as face rollers and Gua sha. Adopt a Plant – Give yourself a living gift… a new plant. When you shower a plant with love and nutrients, it revitalizes your air (and your sense of purpose). Welcoming this new life to your daily routine has another bonus too. Studies show that plants respond to the human voice, so a plant can be a wonderful listener if you are looking to vent. Space Cleansing – If you and your previous partner shared a space, now is the time to clear it. Even if you didn't live together, lingering energies can be swept away . Clear away clutter, open windows, and welcome new scents in the form of candles or incense. You may also clear energies with ethically sourced sage, cedar, or rosemary. Get in Touch with a Professional – If you were feeling physically ill, you would phone or video chat a doctor. When you're suffering from a broken heart, contacting the best psychic or energy healer for guidance can be the key to feeling better.

So, if you feel like the old Neil Sedaka song "Breaking up is hard to do" was written just for you, remember that while it hurts to break away from someone we love, their absence leaves space for someone new when the time comes.

A Beautiful New Beginning

When you feel ready, these tools for love, clarity, and self-empowerment can also be the catalysts for welcoming new love into your life. Journaling about your process will provide insight into where your heart stands. Tarot readings or Oracle card readings can also prepare you for what may come along down the road.

