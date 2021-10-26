How To Improve Indoor Air Quality in Schools; Lung Association Launches Critical Guide to Protect Kids

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With children back in school for in-person learning, it's important for schools to be vigilant about their indoor air quality, and one study shows that 40% of schools need to update or replace their ventilation systems. Today, the American Lung Association, in partnership with Airthings and Carrier Colorado, launched a "How To" guide for schools to improve their indoor air quality.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, children spend on average more than 1,000 hours in school every year. Given the amount of time spent in school, indoor air quality can significantly impact children. Air pollution in the classroom, dirty air filters and radon can affect how children learn and harm their growing lungs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the essential elements for safe operations include maintaining healthy facilities, including adequate ventilation for good indoor air quality.

"Schools often face special challenges in providing healthy indoor air for the children, staff and faculty. For example, schools typically have four times as many people indoors as an office building with the same floor space," said Albert Rizzo, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association. "Children across the country returned to in-person learning earlier this fall, so it's important for school administrators to be proactive about their facility's air quality."

Many schools don't have the funding for the necessary improvements. In fact, a 2020 study from the U.S. Government Accountability Office shows 40% of schools need to update or replace their ventilation systems. Fortunately, there is now funding available to help schools improve their facilities. Through the COVID-19 Economic Relief, also known as the CARES Act, and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA), the Federal government has approved $176 billion in emergency COVID relief aid for K–12 schools, and facility-related expenditures are among the allowable uses for these funds.

The Lung Association's "How To" guide will include information about indoor air quality, recommendations on how to assess indoor air quality, strategies to improve indoor air quality, and more.

Teachers, school administrators and other officials can access this guide for free at Lung.org/IAQ-in-Schools.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.

About Airthings

Airthings is a global technology company and producer of award-winning radon and indoor air quality monitors for homeowners, businesses, and professionals. Founded in 2008, Airthings is on a mission to ensure that people around the world recognize the impact of indoor air quality and take control of their health through simple, affordable, and accurate technology solutions while optimizing energy consumption in buildings. Airthings' products have made radon detection and indoor air quality monitoring easy to deploy, accurate, and user friendly, and have received several accolades including the TIME's Best Inventions of 2019 award and CES Innovation Award Honors in 2019 and 2021. Headquartered in the heart of Oslo, and with offices in the US, Canada, and Sweden the company has over 140 employees from more than 30 nationalities—and counting. To find an expanded assortment of Airthings smart indoor air quality monitors and radon detectors or to learn more about the importance of continuous air quality monitoring, please visit airthings.com.

About Carrier Colorado

Carrier Colorado is a full service heating and air conditioning distribution center specializing in Carrier products. Founded in 1990, Carrier Colorado's passion is to dependably provide comfort to our community that improves people's lives. Carrier Colorado specializes in indoor air quality products and has a solution for any type of building with any type of budget. To be connected with an indoor air quality expert in your area, visit CarrierColorado.com.

