How to Measure Patient Experience in Clinical Studies: Driving Retention, Timelines and ROI, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how maturity assessment, friction mapping and business value modeling can transform patient experience in clinical studies into measurable impact. Attendees will gain insight into the core KPIs and engagement metrics used by leading Patient Experience Organizations (PXOs). The featured speakers will discuss how to build a PXO-aligned dashboard that connects patient experience to trial performance. The speakers will also share real-world case examples demonstrating time, cost and retention improvements. Attendees will learn how to translate patient activation, satisfaction and adherence into financial and operational impact.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone agrees that patient experience matters, but few can prove it. In a clinical trial landscape increasingly focused on equity, access and retention, patient-centricity has become a strategic imperative. Yet without a clear framework for measuring its impact, patient experience is too often dismissed as a soft metric rather than a business driver. This presentation reveals how Patient Experience Organizations (PXOs) transform engagement into measurable value, linking experience to ROI through dashboards, behavioral metrics and operational outcomes.

PXOs don't just enhance patient satisfaction, they operationalize experience across the recruitment, enrollment and retention lifecycle. By applying behavioral diagnostics, digital tracking and activation-level modeling, PXOs provide real-time visibility into where engagement is working and where it's leaking. This data not only informs study optimization but also allows sponsors and CROs to forecast timelines, reduce site burden and de-risk recruitment spend.

This is the blueprint for turning patient experience from a feel-good concept into a strategic growth lever. This session will show how the shift from anecdotes to analytics, and from intention to impact, proves that patient experience pays.

Register for this webinar to learn how maturity assessment, friction mapping and business value modeling can transform patient experience into measurable impact.

Join experts from Jumo Health, John Seaner, Behavioral Science Consultant; Mike Burton, SVP, Strategy & Value; and Joe Brady, VP, Executive Creative Director, for the live webinar on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit How to Measure Patient Experience in Clinical Studies: Driving Retention, Timelines and ROI.

