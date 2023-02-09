How to Prevent Winter Asthma, Allergy and Eczema Flare-Ups

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When the weather outside is frightful, it's more than just a winter chill for people with asthma, allergies and eczema. They are at increased risk for respiratory symptoms, sinus problems or even an itchy, painful skin rash.

Cold, dry air is a common asthma and eczema trigger. Meantime, people with allergies may be exposed to fewer outdoor allergens in the winter, but they may experience more indoor allergens.

How to keep asthma, allergies and eczema symptoms in check? Allergy & Asthma Network, the leading nationwide nonprofit patient education, advocacy and research organization, offers management tips for each condition.

"Asthma, allergies and eczema can flare up at any time of the year, but many people experience worse symptoms during winter months," says Lynda Mitchell, interim CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network. "The good news is that, for many people, these are manageable conditions. Quick-relief treatments are available. Home management and lifestyle changes can help prevent exposure to triggers."

How do you manage asthma in the winter?

When people with asthma breathe in cold, dry air, the muscles inside their airways may start to spasm. This causes irritation in the airways and can lead to coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath. People with moderate to severe asthma are more likely to experience symptoms from cold, dry air.

Here are 9 tips to prevent asthma symptoms in the winter:

Follow your doctor's direction for asthma medications and treatment:

Use a quick-relief albuterol inhaler if symptoms occur when outside in the cold. Use a controller medication daily to keep symptoms in check – don't skip! Make sure you have an Asthma Action Plan in place. Pre-treat your airways by using an albuterol inhaler 15-20 minutes before going outside for physical activity. Limit outdoor exercise. Work out at home or in a gym. Wear a scarf when outside and use it to help warm the air you're breathing. Monitor indoor allergens: Limit time with pets if you're allergic to animal dander. Wash your bedsheets and pillowcases to stymie dust mites. Clean water spills and fix leaks to limit mold. Clean and replace filters in heating and cooling air ducts. Get the flu vaccine. Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Wash your hands frequently to wipe away germs and bacteria.

What are tips to manage indoor allergies in the winter?

Many people with seasonal allergies in colder climates experience a break from symptoms in winter months. However, indoor allergies may flare up the more time you spend inside. One exception is pollen from the Ashe Juniper tree, which blooms from December to February in parts of the Southwestern United States. (This is commonly referred to as "cedar fever.")

Some common indoor allergens include mold, dust, pet dander, dust mites and pests such as mice and cockroaches.

Allergy medications such as over-the-counter antihistamines and nasal sprays are available to treat most symptoms. You can also prevent allergen exposure with a few practical home remedies:

Watch for leaks and check damp places for mold; don't allow mildew to take hold.

Dust and vacuum frequently, including under and behind furniture.

Use dust mite-proof covers on mattresses and pillows; wash bedding, pillows and curtains in hot water to remove dust mites.

Keep pets out of bedrooms where you sleep; bathe pets often and wash their bedding regularly.

Use premium air filters in your HVAC system and change them often; consider using an air purifier.

Keep food well-sealed and clean up counters to avoid attracting pests. Do not delay calling the exterminator If there is any evidence of infestation (insect or rodent).

How do you manage eczema in the winter?

People with eczema may experience symptoms during winter months. When it's cold outside, there's less moisture in the air and skin tends to lose moisture more quickly than in other seasons. This dries out the skin and leads to flare-ups.

People with eczema can prevent drying of the skin by increasing the use of moisturizers in the winter. Since bathing can dry out the skin, take shorter showers during the winter and be sure to apply moisturizers immediately afterward.

If you have severe, persistent asthma, allergies or eczema, it's time to schedule an appointment with your doctor. Discuss treatment options, including biologic medications that are designed to treat the source of symptoms and reduce inflammation. Learn more about biologics at BiologicMeds.org.

