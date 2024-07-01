How to Protect Your Eyes from Harmful Ultraviolet Rays this UV Awareness Month

Eyemart Express eye doctor shares tips to minimize exposure and prevent permanent eye damage

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The joys of summer often include spending time under the sun and getting a heavy dose of vitamin D, but this also means exposure to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Just in time for UV Awareness Month this July, doctors from national optical retailer Eyemart Express want to raise awareness about eye protection and offer easy ways to reduce UV light exposure.

According to Dr. Prayag Shah, an eye doctor at Eyemart Express in Rockford, Illinois, UV light can increase the risk of developing eye diseases and potential vision loss from cataracts, growths on the cornea, and macular degeneration.

"When it comes to UV protection, think about how you spend your summer—what activities you most enjoy—and create your game plan from there," says Dr. Shah. "For example, time spent at the lake, ocean, or swimming pool can unknowingly amplify exposure due to UV rays reflecting off the water."

He recommends wearing a hat with a brim and sunglasses as the first step to blocking UV rays but warns not all sunglasses are created equal. Athletic-inspired sunglasses with a thick-rimmed wraparound designs like Nike's Brazen Boost, Oakley 9026, or Ray Ban 2016 frames are great for reducing light exposure. Fashionable aviator styles with wider lenses from Stetson, Ray-Ban, and Michael Kors ensure your entire eye area is protected.

Dr. Shah also advises people who spend a lot of time outdoors or plan to take a long road trip select sunglasses with polarized lenses to improve visibility and clarity on sunny days. These lenses are made with six layers of protection from the sun, including a 100% UV protection layer.

Lastly, he recommends paying attention to the color of tint on sunglasses lenses.

"Most people don't know that the tint color on their sunglasses is more than just a fashion statement. Each color provides a specific benefit for your eyes," says Dr. Shah.

Gray is the most universal color for outdoor activities like walking, where yellow is ideal for hiking and cycling, and an amber tint is best for fishing and water activities. Click here to learn more about the benefits of all 12 tints.

And Dr. Shah has a warning for those who opt to spend time indoors enjoying air conditioning: "Indoor entertainment such as spending time scrolling on social media or a prolonged time watching a television screen can disrupt your blinking pattern and cause the development of dry eyes."

To combat this, Dr. Shah recommends taking breaks every 20 minutes or using computer glasses that help the eyes focus during a long Netflix binge or while spending a lot of time scrolling on social media.

No matter what your plans are this summer, visit an Eyemart Express store to maintain your vision and protect your eyes. Find your nearest store here.

