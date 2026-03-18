Why Contacting an Attorney Doesn't Make You Guilty (It Makes You Smart) | Wichita Criminal Defense Lawyer

WICHITA, Kan., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- If you know you're innocent, why would you contact an attorney? Isn't that something only guilty people do? That's the thought process for many people facing arrest or criminal charges. There's a common misconception that calling a lawyer somehow makes a situation more serious or sends the wrong message. In reality, contacting an attorney is your legal right and often the smartest step you can take to protect your future. Here's why, according to our Wichita criminal defense attorneys at the McConnell Law Firm.

Why Police May Encourage You To Talk

If arrested, law enforcement may cleverly dissuade you from contacting an attorney before speaking. Officers may tell you they "just want your side of the story," that involving a lawyer will "slow things down," or that you have "nothing to worry about" if you're innocent. And while officers are allowed to question you, they are not required to protect your legal interests during those conversations. Their primary goal is to gather information, and any statements made without legal guidance can be misunderstood or used in ways you never intended. Even honest answers can create complications later.

You Have the Legal Right to an Attorney

Requesting to speak with an attorney before answering questions is not an admission of guilt—it is a constitutional right (and it exists for a reason). Criminal laws are detailed, procedural, and often unforgiving. Even minor charges can carry consequences that extend far beyond the courtroom, including effects on employment, housing, professional licenses, or future opportunities. A criminal defense attorney's job is not just to argue in court. It's to explain your rights, help you understand what's happening, and guide you through decisions that may have a lasting impact on your future.

In many situations, having an attorney involved early can prevent missteps that are difficult or impossible to fix later. There is nothing suspicious about wanting to protect yourself. People hire accountants before tax issues arise, doctors before problems become serious, and attorneys before legal situations spiral out of control. Contacting a Wichita criminal defense lawyer doesn't mean you believe you've done something wrong; it means you recognize that your future is worth protecting.

There Are No Second Chances To Do It Right the First Time

One of the most common things we hear from clients is, "I wish I had called sooner." That's because first impressions matter. Statements made before understanding your rights, paperwork signed without explanation, or informal conversations with law enforcement can all affect how a case unfolds. Once those moments pass, there is often no opportunity to redo them. That's why waiting to see "how things play out" can be a costly gamble. Speaking with an attorney early gives you the opportunity to pause, understand your options, and move forward thoughtfully rather than reactively.

Have You Been Accused?

Are you facing criminal charges? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm as soon as possible. While every case is different, and no conclusions should be drawn without first consulting a Wichita criminal defense attorney about the specifics of your case, it is always in your best interest to have a skilled attorney by your side from the beginning.

Request a Free Consultation

Do you or a loved one need the assistance of one of our Wichita criminal defense attorneys? We encourage you to contact the McConnell Law Firm at (316) 243-5903 for a free consultation.

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SOURCE McConnell Law Firm