How to Sell Online as a Small Business Owner

Entrepreneurs can receive free help from SCORE mentors when establishing an e-commerce small business.

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retail sales accounted for 15.4% of total sales in 2023, according to the U.S. Census, so it makes sense that small business owners would want to consider an e-commerce strategy. But for a new entrepreneur, how do you know if it's right for your business?

SCORE client Connie Estey runs the e-commerce floral business Seawalk Custom Florals in Jacksonville, Fla.

Benefits of e-commerce

Selling your products online offers a number of advantages, according to SCORE mentor Dean Swanson. These include expanding your customer base, increasing sales and driving brand awareness. "Even if you only sell a small part of your products or services online, it can attract attention to your company," explained Swanson.

For some small businesses, selling online was borne out of necessity. SCORE client Stacey Kohler, CEO of Kiddy Crawler toy company in Wauconda, Ill., navigated these decisions in the early days of the pandemic. "Launched in early 2020 amidst the onset of COVID, I found myself compelled to shift focus to selling on Amazon, a common adjustment for many startups. This move offered a swift path to establishing an online presence through a third-party platform," said Kohler. "Fortunately, my mentor, Ezzy Dabbish, provided invaluable assistance by closely monitoring the weekly progress of our Amazon sales channel."

Focus on customer service

Similar to a bricks-and-mortar store, online business owners should consider what their customers' experience is like. If a store's website is difficult to navigate, customers may not want to return. "Your website is the face of your e-commerce business and serves as the primary point of interaction with your customers," said SCORE mentor Adam Torkildson. "Optimize for mobile devices, fast loading speeds, and intuitive navigation to provide a seamless shopping experience that encourages conversions and reduces bounce rates."

The customer experience is a priority for SCORE client Connie Estey, owner of Seawalk Custom Florals, a florist service in Jacksonville, Fla. "Our unique e-commerce model focuses on delivering exceptional customer service," said Estey. "We meet our customers at their convenience, provide fresh, personally selected flowers, and emphasize excellent value."

Resources from SCORE

For small business owners considering selling online, SCORE offers a free, self-guided course " Getting Started with E-commerce ." The eight-part course examines everything from selling platforms to customer service, inventory management, payment options, shipping, returns and more.

Looking to sell on Amazon? " The Amazon Seller Success Series 2024 ," a comprehensive series of free SCORE webinars, sponsored by Amazon, provides current and aspiring entrepreneurs guidance on establishing and growing a business in Amazon's marketplace, from the basics of setting up a seller account and listing products, to advanced strategies for brand growth and leveraging Amazon's vast resources for small business success.

For more assistance, consider working with a SCORE mentor who can help guide you on your path to establishing an online business – for free. Request a mentor today at score.org/find-mentor .

About SCORE:

Since its founding in 1964 as a resource partner for the U.S. Small Business Administration, SCORE has helped more than 11 million current and aspiring entrepreneurs start, grow or successfully exit a business through mentoring, resources and education. Visit SCORE at www.score.org .

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Visit SCORE's media resources to be connected with expert small business interview sources and news updates.

