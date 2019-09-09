How to Stretch Your Summer this Fall in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

"No matter what type of trip you're looking for, the fall is the perfect time to extend your vacation time by visiting Myrtle Beach," said Karen Riordan, president and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach. "Fortunately, our area was spared from the full impact of Hurricane Dorian, and as a destination, we are ready to invite visitors this fall to experience our beautiful beaches, ocean-to-table culinary offerings, year-round attractions and Southern hospitality."

Below are a few highlights from the various 60-hour itineraries available for visitors. A full listing can be found here: https://www.visitmyrtlebeach.com/things-to-do/fall-getaway-guide/

Family with Young Children: Start your fall getaway with the kids at Savannah's Playground in the Market Common area. This expansive park features all ADA-approved playground equipment designed so children of all abilities can play and interact socially. And a visit to Myrtle Beach wouldn't be complete without a show at Pirate's Voyage, an amazing dinner theatre-style show featuring an interactive battle between the Crimson and Sapphire pirate crews including animals, acrobats, divers and more.





For more details on planning your Myrtle Beach getaway this fall, go to VisitMyrtleBeach.com.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Stretching from Little River to Pawleys Island and comprising 14 distinct communities, the Myrtle Beach area is home to 60 miles of sandy beaches, an assortment of entertainment and family attractions and world-class golf. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, the Myrtle Beach area presents the quintessential vacation experience peppered with plenty of Southern hospitality. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

