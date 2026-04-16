How TRĒ House Is Setting a New Benchmark for Product Transparency

LOS ANGELES, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRĒ House is setting the highest standards for product transparency in the legal hemp and mushroom industry.

Since 2022, TRĒ House has been at the cutting-edge of product offerings in the legal, recreational hemp and mushroom space. The brand's willingness to experiment with new hemp compounds and nootropic blends has made it one of the most popular and respected brands in the industry.

But with every new product comes risk, which can enter from any link in the supply chain, from the farming and the manufacturing stages all the way to the customer's door. Because of this potential, TRĒ House has doubled down on its quality standards, third-party testing process, and its transparency with the public.

According to a company spokesperson, TRĒ House safety standards have never been higher. "We are constantly striving for improved compliance with federal regulations. Our goal is to go above and beyond any regulatory requirements to deliver the highest-quality products on the market."

Because of this "above and beyond" diligence, every TRĒ House product is manufactured at a Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facility. These facilities adhere to the strictest quality standards, covering the manufacturing premises, equipment, training, and processes, in order to prevent any contamination or errors.

That level of quality control continues to the testing phase. Using only independent, third-party testing facilities, like Ethos Analytics Laboratory in Phoenix, AZ, TRĒ House subjects every product to rigorous lab testing in order to ensure all of the compounds advertised for any given product are present and in the proper amounts. These batch-level tests also search for any contaminants that may have crept in at any stage in the farming or manufacturing processes. The results of all TRĒ House lab testing is then posted for customers to see on the company website. Each product's lab test, called a Certificate of Analysis, is easily viewable from any Product Detail Page.

"We believe in the purity of our products," said the spokesperson. "So, we're more than happy to offer complete transparency to our customers. More than anything, we want them to know that the products they purchase from us are safe and that they deliver exactly as promised."

About TRĒ House

Founded in 2022, TRĒ House is a U.S.-based company dedicated to providing high-quality hemp, mushroom, and other recreational products to adults 21+. Using the finest ingredients and safest manufacturing practices, TRĒ House backs all of their products with a Certificate of Analysis, a report from an ISO-certified third-party lab, so customers can be assured of their purity and potency.

SOURCE TRĒ House