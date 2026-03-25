TRĒ House Renews Commitment to Responsible Manufacturing and Distribution

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRĒ House, a leading name in legal hemp and mushroom products, has renewed their commitment to responsible manufacturing and distribution throughout its supply chain.

Since 2022, TRĒ House has been an industry leader in legal, recreational hemp and mushroom products. With so much uncertainty in the marketplace, the brand is taking a public stand against bad actors in the space by renewing its commitment to customer safety and satisfaction.

According to a company spokesperson, all TRĒ House products will continue to be made with the finest quality ingredients. Products will also continue to be manufactured at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facilities. These facilities have strict quality standards, focusing on safety, identity, strength, and purity. They require robust systems that cover premises, equipment, training, and processes to prevent contamination or errors.

TRĒ House products will also continue to be subject to lab-testing from third-party laboratories for purity and potency. As a result of this testing, every TRĒ House product comes with a Certificate of Analysis, which is available for customers to view at TREhouse.com. The TRĒ House website also features a state-of-the-art age gate so only customers of legal age can purchase.

The company spokesperson added, "While there are, unfortunately, some untrustworthy brands in the recreational space, we want our customers to be assured that our products are as safe as possible, and that they deliver exactly as promised every time."

About TRĒ House

Founded in 2022, TRĒ House is a U.S.-based company dedicated to providing high-quality hemp, mushroom, and other recreational products to adults 21+. Using the finest ingredients and safest manufacturing practices, TRĒ House backs all of their products with a Certificate of Analysis, a report from an ISO-certified third-party lab, so customers can be assured of their purity and potency.

SOURCE TRĒ House