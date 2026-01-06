How Ultimate Motorsport Uses AutoRaptor AI to Sell 85-100 Cars a Month With Just Three Salespeople

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Motorsport, a high-volume independent dealership, was facing a challenge familiar to many growing stores: rising lead volume, limited staff capacity, and no scalable way to maintain consistent follow-up . Despite receiving 1,000+ leads per month, their four-person sales team struggled to respond quickly or nurture leads over time.

How AI is Transforming Ultimate Motorsport | A Customer Story with AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant Speed Speed

After evaluating multiple AI tools, including Podium, Intel AI, and standalone chatbots, the dealership selected AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant (AISA) because it integrates directly with their CRM, leverages years of customer data, and offers exceptional customization and backend control.

Today, Ultimate Motorsport sells 85–100 vehicles per month with just three salespeople, all while improving engagement, reactivating dormant leads, and generating more appointments with no additional overhead.

The Challenge: Heavy lead volume, small team, missed opportunities

Before using AutoRaptor's AI , follow-up was the dealership's biggest pain point.

"The biggest frustration was follow-up… we get close to 1,000 leads a month with four sales guys."

Because leads were priced aggressively, demand was high, but the team could only follow up for a few days before falling behind.

"My guys were following up maybe five days out… it became almost impossible to keep up with the volume unless you added more salespeople."

Adding more staff wasn't an option; it hurt commissions, created internal competition, and didn't fix the core problem: too many leads, not enough time.

The Solution: Choosing AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant

Omar compared several AI platforms and found that most were expensive, rigid, or required replacing his existing systems.

Podium:

Tried to take over the entire workflow (phone, CRM, AI).

Offered low intro pricing that would later increase.

Provided little backend control.

Intel AI:

Good technology but required switching CRMs, which was double the cost.

Migrating years of customer data would be painful and risky.

Standalone Chatbots:

Poor adoption because most leads come from third-party marketplaces, not the website.

AutoRaptor offered the opposite:

Seamless integration with their existing CRM

Access to years of CRM data (20,000+ customers)

Ability to train and customize AI behavior

No need to overhaul existing systems

" AutoRaptor was our preferred CRM … and AutoRaptor's AI is better than Intel and Podium."

The Implementation: AI trained to match the dealership's tone, rules, and sales process

Ultimate Motorsports connected AISA to:

New leads

Old leads going back 4–12 months

Missed calls

Upsheets and existing CRM notes

Their team trained the AI gradually:

"It's not plug-and-play. You have to shape how AI works and thinks."

They adjusted wording, rules, hold policies, and fallback responses to match real dealership operations. The result? AI that feels like part of the team.

"It's not cookie cutter… it answers, suggests, compliments, and stays in our tone."



The Results

1. Huge efficiency gains — no extra headcount needed

Before AI:

Needed more staff to manage leads

Risked oversaturating the sales floor

After AI:

→ Running the store with 3 salespeople selling up to 100 cars/month

"We sell 85–100 cars a month with three sales guys."

2. Re-engaged dormant leads = new revenue

AISA revived leads that were 3–12 months old, customers who may be ready to buy now.

"If a customer wasn't ready to buy 4 months ago, he may be ready now."

This created a new "hidden" pipeline without buying new lead sources.

3. Faster responses = more appointments

AISA replies instantly, even while reps are typing.

"AISA will answer the customer within a minute… it's setting appointments for in-person or FaceTime video."

4. Better lead filtering

AI automatically filters out unqualified shoppers , reducing noise and improving focus.

"If someone doesn't respond to one or two messages, that's not a customer… that's a window shopper."

5. Strong ROI

Just five extra deals per month pays for the system several times over.

"If you can close five more deals… that's $10,000 gross. ROI is off the charts."

Compared to buying new lead sources: "CarGurus or Autotrader want at least $2,500/mo… AISA is cheaper and uses the data we already have."

Why AutoRaptor?

1. Unmatched customization : Make rule changes instantly, no ticketing system.

"If I can go in there and make changes myself… that's what I love."

2. Deep CRM integration : AI leverages old upsheets, call logs, notes, customer history.

3. Real dealership language: AISA adapts to the dealership's tone , not cookie-cutter templates.

4. Competitive necessity: Large groups have massive AI budgets. Independent dealerships need tools that level the field.

"If you're not playing at the same level… they will crowd you out."

The Conclusion

AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant helped Ultimate Motorsport:

Handle 1,000+ monthly leads

Sell 85–100 cars each month

Operate with just three salespeople

Reactivate older leads

Improve response time

Reduce overhead

And achieve off-the-charts ROI

For independent dealerships facing rising lead volume and competitive pressure, AutoRaptor's AI Sales Assistant represents a modern, scalable solution that delivers measurable outcomes , immediately and long term.

