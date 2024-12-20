How United Direct Solutions' Messaging Approach Prepares for the New Era of Financial Services Communications

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2025 approaches, United Direct Solutions (UDS), a direct marketing company that helps businesses and organizations enrich connections with their audiences, recognizes that, more than ever before, trust and personalization are equally essential in financial communications.

With unparalleled access to massive amounts of data, coupled with heightened privacy concerns among customers, UDS emphasizes that prioritizing security does not necessarily mean sacrificing personalization. Rather, United Direct Solutions recommends thoughtful messaging customized for the recipient that builds trust and strengthens customer connections, which is possible even in an industry where sensitive information is handled daily.

"More than ever before, success hinges on delivering the right message to the right person while maintaining trust," says Tom Clines, CEO of UDS. "Customers want communications tailored to their needs and lifestyle, but they also demand confidence that their information is secure. By using data responsibly, financial institutions can achieve both."

United Direct Solutions recommends tailored communication strategies for banks, credit unions, and financial planners, emphasizing three key principles:

Leverage Data Responsibly for Personalization: UDS leverages customer data, such as purchase history and communications preferences, to craft highly targeted messages that speak directly to individual needs. This personalized approach advances connections and drives customer trust and loyalty. As an example, financial institutions can offer personalized promotions like exclusive interest rates or fee waivers, based on a customer's previous behavior, ensuring they feel valued and understood. Recognize the Power of Print: While digital channels dominate the marketing landscape, print remains a powerful tool for delivering impactful messages. UDS recommends sending customer appreciation messages or milestone recognition through direct mail. These small touches make a big impact, helping financial institutions connect with customers on a more personal level, even among younger generations who are accustomed to digital communication. Adopt Omni-Channel Engagement: After the initial direct mail touchpoint, a seamless customer experience is essential. UDS enhances this experience with a targeted email and digital ad, seamlessly guiding customers to the next steps. This can include offering a user-friendly online or mobile banking option, enabling customers to manage their finances conveniently and efficiently, wherever they are.

To ensure the highest level of trust and compliance, United Direct Solutions employs industry-leading safety measures, including HITRUST CSF and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications, safeguarding sensitive data and materials.

By balancing privacy and personalization, United Direct Solutions equips financial institutions with actionable strategies to build trust and strengthen customer relationships in 2025. Learn more at www.udsolutions.com.

About United Direct Solutions

United Direct Solutions serves small-to-medium businesses and Fortune 500 companies nationwide with the most effective methods to connect and engage with their audiences. Since 1980, the company's trusted marketing solutions have grown from direct mail to digital marketing, billing, data and document security. At the forefront of automation, innovation and service, UDS develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. Based in Louisville, KY, and Cincinnati, OH, UDS is HITRUST CSF, SOC 2 Type 2, and ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring the highest data security standards. For more information, visit www.udsolutions.com.

SOURCE United Direct Solutions