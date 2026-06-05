SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What actually belongs in your recycling bin? That's the focus of a HelloNation article that helps clear up common confusion about proper recycling habits in the City of South San Francisco and surrounding communities. The article provides detailed guidance on recycling bins, which recyclable items are accepted, and why keeping materials clean and dry is essential to the recycling process. It features insights from David Button of South San Francisco Scavenger Co., Inc. and is available as a HelloNation article.

Amanda Bortoli, Outreach Specialist Speed Speed

The article explains that South San Francisco follows the same recycling standards as nearby cities like Brisbane and Millbrae. This consistency helps reduce confusion, especially for those who move between areas or work in one city and live in another. The basic rule: recycling only works when the right items are placed in the right condition inside recycling bins.

For paper and cardboard, the article notes that these materials must be clean and dry. Items like newspapers, flattened boxes, magazines, and paper bags are accepted, but any food residue or moisture can ruin entire batches. When these items are wet or soiled, they can break down and contaminate the rest of the load, making it harder or even impossible to recycle.

The article also addresses common questions about food containers. Recyclable containers include plastic bottles and tubs marked with #1, #2, or #5, as well as glass jars and aluminum or steel cans. But they must be emptied and rinsed to avoid spreading contamination. Even a small amount of leftover food or liquid can compromise the quality of the recycling batch, leading to more material being rejected at processing facilities.

Plastic remains a source of confusion for many residents. The HelloNation article clearly outlines that not all plastics can go in recycling bins. Only certain types—specifically #1, #2, and #5 plastic bottles and tubs—are accepted. Other items like plastic utensils, film, bags, and foam containers are not recyclable through curbside programs and often cause mechanical issues during sorting.

For glass, the article reminds readers that empty bottles and jars are accepted if they are scraped and rinsed. Lids should be removed, and glass jars that are broken or damaged should be handled according to local disposal guidance instead of being tossed into the bin.

Metals like aluminum beverage cans and steel food containers are valuable recyclable items when they are clean. But again, food contamination lowers their usefulness and increases costs. Recycling only works efficiently when materials are sorted and processed without interference from non-recyclable or dirty items.

The article also warns against placing certain items in recycling bins that do not belong there under any circumstances. This includes cords, hoses, hangers, textiles, batteries, and hazardous waste. These items can tangle in machinery, cause facility shutdowns, or contaminate the recycling stream. Electronics and bulky waste should be taken to approved drop-off locations instead.

The HelloNation article stresses that the effectiveness of any recycling program depends on consistent, informed participation from the public. When people understand what to recycle and how to prepare those items, facilities can recover more materials and reduce waste. Clean and dry recycling also protects workers and reduces equipment damage.

Improved recycling outcomes across the cities of South San Francisco, Millbrae and Brisbane start with everyday choices. Knowing what belongs in the bin—and what doesn't—ensures that the effort people make at home translates into actual environmental impact.

What Actually Belongs in Recycling Bins features insights from David Button, Waste Management Expert of South San Francisco, CA, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation