How Will the Vaccine Mandate Impact My Company? New Briefing Provides Clarity for Business Executives

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) will soon release an Emergency Temporary Standard likely requiring all employers with 100 or more employees to institute vaccine and testing mandates.

A practical briefing by The Conference Board, CEO Briefing: Vaccine Mandates, provides a 360-degree view of the business implications and important considerations as businesses implement this mandate. Topics addressed in the briefing include, but are not limited to:

The economy: What impact will vaccination mandates have on the labor supply, and which industries will be the most affected? What will be the impact on the cost of doing business and how might inflation and consumer prices be affected in response?

What impact will vaccination mandates have on the labor supply, and which industries will be the most affected? What will be the impact on the cost of doing business and how might inflation and consumer prices be affected in response? The workforce and workplace: Will vaccine mandates have a disparate impact on staff? Should you incentivize staff to comply with the mandate? How can you ensure business continuity if faced with the loss of critical employees? How can you mitigate reputational risk?

Will vaccine mandates have a disparate impact on staff? Should you incentivize staff to comply with the mandate? How can you ensure business continuity if faced with the loss of critical employees? How can you mitigate reputational risk? Corporate governance: What is the role of the board in overseeing these requirements? How can you avoid a patchwork of policies that are difficult to administer and explain? What considerations are paramount for companies enacting vaccination mandates?

What is the role of the board in overseeing these requirements? How can you avoid a patchwork of policies that are difficult to administer and explain? What considerations are paramount for companies enacting vaccination mandates? Communications: What messaging is most important to communicate to staff? How should you communicate with internal and external stakeholders? How might the mandate be received? Where should you look to monitor their opinions?

What messaging is most important to communicate to staff? How should you communicate with internal and external stakeholders? How might the mandate be received? Where should you look to monitor their opinions? The views of business executives: Do CEOs and board directors agree with the mandates, and how difficult do they believe the requirements will be to implement? How do they feel mandates have impacted employees and the overall company culture?

