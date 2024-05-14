Howard Dvorkin, CPA Selected by Kiplinger Advisor Collective as a Contributor

Kiplinger Advisor Collective is the leading criteria-based professional organization for advisors, managers, and executives in the financial services industry.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt.com, is now part of the Kiplinger Advisor Collective, an invitation-only professional organization of professional who are redefining the future of financial services.

Howard Dvorkin, CPA and Chairman of Debt.com selected to join Kiplinger Advisor Collective. Howard is a serial entrepreneur, a two-time author, and a personal finance contributor to Forbes and Entrepreneur.com. His success has allowed him to be interviewed by media outlets such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Bloomberg, and virtually every newspaper and TV network in the country.

Howard Dvorkin was selected to join the organization based on his role as chairman of Debt.com, the nation's first one-stop shop for solving every form of personal debt. As a member, he is part of a curated network of advisors, managers, and executives in personal and business finance who are passionate about finance, investing, retirement, taxes, and the dozens of other sub-sectors of the financial services industry.

"Kiplinger has been advising investors and assisting with personal finance advice for more than 100 years. I'm honored to be included in their programs –especially this one, since it recruits some of the savviest financial minds in the country. Frankly, I'm a little humbled, too. I am looking forward to adding the discussions and continuing my mission of eradicating personal debt from wherever it's keeping families from achieving their dream," says Dvorkin.

He played an instrumental role in drafting both State and Federal Legislation specific to regulations for credit counseling and debt management laws. He helped draft the Uniform Debt Management Services Act which was adopted by over 20 states, and he advised and consulted on The Bankruptcy Abuse Prevention and Consumer Protection Act of 2005 to include educational requirements. He is a former consultant to the Board of Directors for the Association of Credit Counseling Professionals as well as the past president of the Association of Independent Consumer Credit Counseling Agencies.

His passion for entrepreneurial enterprise is only matched by his dedication to giving back to the community. His commitment hit a pinnacle following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in his hometown of Parkland, FL.

In response, he created Parkland Cares, which provides funding to non-profit mental health organizations as well as serves as a centralized resource to help people get connected with crisis counseling, intervention services, short- and long-term therapy, trauma counseling and more.

Kiplinger is a premier business forecast and personal finance magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 76 years. Kiplinger Advisor Collective was founded in 2023 and it provides an exclusive, industry-leading peer group to members selected for their accomplishments and expertise. Members are business leaders in the worlds of personal and business financial planning, investing, retirement, banking, financial advising, real estate, insurance, and much more.

