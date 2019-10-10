Howard Stern Takes Hollywood

Howard Stern's first West Coast broadcast in almost 20 years kicked off with a star-studded first show including guests Jennifer Aniston, Robert Downey, Jr., Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Levine, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Widely-praised as the best interviewer in the business, Stern's conversation with Aniston revealed whether a Friends reunion is in the works, and his talk with Downey, Jr . touched on his Iron Man legacy and Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel movies. Maroon 5's Adam Levine and James Valentine also performed their new song " Memories ," a tribute to the band's manager who recently passed away.

Subsequent shows featured an uproarious interview with Seth Rogen and Snoop Dogg, and a deeply personal 75-minute interview with Demi Moore. The special week ended with a bang when one the world's best-selling rock bands, Green Day, performed a fully electric set in the special Howard Stern Studio created for the week at SiriusXM Hollywood. The five-time Grammy-Award winning band performed two of their biggest hits, "American Idiot" and "Wake Me Up When September Ends," as well as their newest single, "Father of All..." which is also the title-track from their forthcoming thirteenth studio album.

"We knew there was only one way to launch SiriusXM Hollywood. It could only have been Howard Stern," said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer, SiriusXM. "Howard has never been bigger and brought the excitement, skill, energy, and star power to our new Los Angeles headquarters that put us instantly at the forefront of Hollywood media. Now that our official launch has been an unparalleled success, we're looking forward to delivering more world-class entertainment across talk, comedy, and music to our 100 million SiriusXM and Pandora listeners from SiriusXM Hollywood."

SiriusXM's new Hollywood studios in Los Angeles are located in a flourishing community for media companies. Along with cutting-edge studios, the complex is also home to "The Garage," a new performing space that has already hosted a private concert by the Dave Matthews Band exclusively for SiriusXM subscribers.

SiriusXM subscribers with streaming access can listen to SiriusXM's 200+ channels – including Howard 100 and Howard 101 – at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, Sony PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

Source: SiriusXM

Media Contacts for SiriusXM:

Patrick Reilly

212.901.6646

Patrick.reilly@siriusxm.com

Danielle Lynn

212.584.5329

danielle.lynn@siriusxm.com

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.com

