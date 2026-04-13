Howmet Aerospace Announces New Executive Leadership Member

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) announced today that Jonathan Arena has joined Howmet as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Secretary. He will also serve on the Howmet Aerospace Executive Leadership Team, the senior leadership team that sets strategic direction for the company.

Jon most recently was Vice President and Chief Counsel at Huntington Ingalls Industries, Newport News Shipbuilding Division. Prior to Huntington Ingalls Industries. He held senior legal roles at The Boeing Company and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). He holds degrees from The Ohio State University, Washington University in St. Louis and William & Mary law school.

Jon will be based at Howmet's Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

SOURCE Howmet Aerospace Inc.