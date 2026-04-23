Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Common Stock Dividend

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) declared a dividend of 12 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on May 26, 2026, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on May 8, 2026.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace, gas turbine and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on engine components, fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency, including in aerospace, defense, and gas turbine applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,200 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

Dissemination of Company Information

Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

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