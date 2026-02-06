Howmet Aerospace to Host Technology and Markets Day on March 10, 2026

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Feb 06, 2026, 08:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE: HWM) announced today that it will host a Technology and Markets Day investor presentation on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, 8:00 AM to 10:30 AM ET.

A detailed agenda and live webcast of the event will be available in the "Events and Presentations" section of howmet.com/investors.

About Howmet Aerospace 
Howmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and airframe structural components necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation. With approximately 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft and commercial trucks to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com.

Dissemination of Company Information 
Howmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

