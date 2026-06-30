Hoxhunt Launches Content Studio, an AI-Powered Solution that Empowers Organizations to Develop Customized Security Awareness Training

Content Studio transforms generic security training into organization-specific, actionable lessons with AI-powered generation and customization

MINNEAPOLIS, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoxhunt, the leading Human Risk Management platform, today announced the launch of Content Studio, a centerpiece of Hoxhunt's newly revamped Security Awareness Training (SAT) product suite, where users explore, edit, create, and generate customized content all in one place. Content Studio closes the "content gap" between generic training libraries and organization-specific needs with a content generator that is allergic to AI slop, and drives real behavior change.

Key to Hoxhunt's comprehensive Human Risk Management platform, Content Studio uses purpose-built AI to help awareness leaders tailor content to their own company's brand and policy needs. It integrates directly into existing security awareness training programs, expanding capabilities without disrupting current workflows.

Traditional SAT platforms offer broad, generic content libraries, which lack actionability and relevance. The resulting disconnect between what vendors offer and what organizations require to meet compliance ultimately limits human risk management.

Hoxhunt's Content Studio marks an industry shift, enabling the easy creation of training modules that are tailored to an organization's specific context, policies and operational details. Reframing SAT evaluation from content quantity to content quality and relevance, companies can now assess training platforms based on how well content aligns with company-specific policies, practices, and guidelines.

Content Studio's prompt-based user interface makes it easy to generate customizable training modules that look and feel like they were made for the organization's unique policies and culture. The AI-powered content generator was purpose-built to transform policy documents into complete multilingual lessons in minutes, keeping pace with the speed of business without sacrificing quality.

When training looks and feels like an internal resource, learners engage more deeply and take its message more seriously.

"For a decade, Hoxhunt's mission has been to equip security leaders with cybersecurity awareness training that engages and resonates with their employees in order to prevent cyber incidents," said Mika Aalto, Co-Founder and CEO at Hoxhunt. "Launching Content Studio represents a shift in how organizations approach security awareness by enabling admins to customize content to their company's unique needs, in turn driving behavioral changes that lead to better security outcomes."

Key features include:

AI Content Generation: Converts internal policies and documents into assignable training lessons in minutes. Training managers maintain full control through prompting and output controls for precision customization.

Converts internal policies and documents into assignable training lessons in minutes. Training managers maintain full control through prompting and output controls for precision customization. AI Translations & Image Generation: Delivers instant translations into 40+ languages and creates brand-aligned visuals, eliminating reliance on additional stakeholders and accelerating content turnaround.

Delivers instant translations into 40+ languages and creates brand-aligned visuals, eliminating reliance on additional stakeholders and accelerating content turnaround. On-Brand Customization: Custom lesson themes featuring organizational branding and colors create a familiar, in-house training experience that increases learner trust and engagement.

Availability

Hoxhunt Content Studio is available to all customers.

To learn more about the content gap in security awareness training and how Content Studio addresses it, click here.

About Hoxhunt

Hoxhunt is a Human Risk Management platform that helps security leaders and employees join forces to prevent data breaches. Hoxhunt combines AI and behavioral science to consolidate signal data, take timely actions on risky activities, and gamify individualized micro-training experiences that people love. As employees learn to detect and report advanced phishing attacks, operations teams are equipped to respond fast and transform security culture with limited resources. Security leaders shine with outcome-driven metrics to document reduced cybersecurity risk.

Hoxhunt works with leading global companies such as Airbus, Uber, Monster Energy, Qualcomm, Docusign, Nokia, AES, Air Asia, and E.on, and partners with leading global cybersecurity companies such as Microsoft and GuidePoint.

Media Contact

Christian Morley

ICR for Hoxhunt

[email protected]

SOURCE Hoxhunt