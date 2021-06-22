HOYA Vision Care Announces New Sunwear Lens Options for Eye Care Professionals

Sensity Fast rapidly changes from dark to clear, achieving 47% faster fadeback than the top selling photochromic lens technology in the market and 77% faster fadeback than the original Sensity lens*. Both the brown and gray lens color variations are available in 1.50, 1.53 (Phoenix®), 1.67 Hi-Index, and Polycarbonate lens materials.

The new iD Lifestyle 3 Polarized lens features three design variations – Indoor, Urban and Outdoor – each one easily fitted based on patient preferences:

Indoor | Designed for people who spend a lot of time indoors, looking at digital devices, or reading.

| Designed for people who spend a lot of time indoors, looking at digital devices, or reading. Urban | Designed for people who are active and always on the go, but also enjoy reading books and using digital devices.

| Designed for people who are active and always on the go, but also enjoy reading books and using digital devices. Outdoor | Designed for people who primarily wear correction for distance but still need clear vision to see their phone and other near objects.

"In order to help our ECP customers expand their patient offerings, we've expanded our best photochromic and polarized lens technologies," said Nick LaManna, Director Product Management for HOYA Vision Care, North America. "These new lens variations represent HOYA's ongoing commitment to providing ECPs innovative options to address their patients' unique vision needs."

ECPs can order iD LifeStyle 3 Polarized and Sensity Fast Brown lenses from their HOYA laboratory and through major vision plans. More information can be found at HOYAVision.us and through HOYA Territory Sales Managers.

*Sensity Fast rapidly changes from dark to clear, achieving 47% faster fadeback than the top selling photochromic lens technology in the market by fading back to clear >1.7 minutes faster, and 77% faster fadeback than the original Sensity® lens by fading black to clear >6.6 minutes faster. Claims are based on internal testing across materials on grey lenses, being the most popular color, fading back to 70% transmission at 23°C.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com .

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology combined with a leading position in high performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit www.hoyavision.com.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care