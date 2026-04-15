HOYA Vision Care Announces Sensity® 3, the Third Generation of Sensity® Light-Adaptive Lenses, Addressing Patients' Desire for Longer Activation Life and Color Stability

Sensity® 3 lenses are up to 4x more resistant to fatigue compared to the leading competitor on the market and up to 4x more color stable compared to a leading competitor1,2

LEWISVILLE, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Vision Care today announced the launch of Sensity® 3 lenses engineered to deliver longer activation life and more color stability over time than the leading competitor. Fade back speed is also improved by 25% versus the previous generation of Sensity. Internal testing that simulated two years of regular wear shows that Sensity® 3 provides faster performance and greater durability over time.

HOYA Vision Care's Sensity® 3 lenses are expertly crafted to deliver a longer activation life and greater color stability over time than the leading competitor.

Building on more than a decade of market success with prior Sensity® generations, HOYA advances its mastery of photochromic dyes and manufacturing processes to help ensure that patients stay satisfied with their photochromic lenses throughout the life of their prescriptions.

Photochromic lenses are considered a premium enhancement that improves indoor and outdoor visual experience, and patients expect long–term durability and consistent performance. With Sensity® 3, HOYA focused research and development efforts on minimizing reaction fatigue (the lenses' darkening and fading reliability over time) and maximizing color stability (uniformity across the lens in both activated and clear states).

Key Benefits

Longer life: More reliable darkening and clearing performance. In fact, Sensity ® 3 is up to 4x more fatigue–resistant than the leading competitor on the market 1 . For patients, this translates to consistent performance and glare reduction over years of wear.

More reliable darkening and clearing performance. In fact, Sensity 3 is up to 4x more fatigue–resistant than the leading competitor on the market . For patients, this translates to consistent performance and glare reduction over years of wear. Color stability: Up to 4x more stable than a leading competitor 2 under UV exposure equivalent to average usage over a two–year period. This means the lens color shade remains consistent even over two years of wear.

Up to 4x more stable than a leading competitor under UV exposure equivalent to average usage over a two–year period. This means the lens color shade remains consistent even over two years of wear. Fade back speed: 25% faster fade back speed compared to the previous generation of Sensity®3.

"With Sensity® 3's durability, leading color stability and improved fade back speed, HOYA is now offering the best photochromic package," said Manisa Wozniak, Global Head of Product Category Management. "We believe these improvements best meet the needs of patients, so eye care professionals can have a competitive advantage when dispensing photochromics."

Sensity® 3 lenses are available in four natural color options—Silver Grey, Bronze Brown, Emerald Green, and Oceanic Blue in polycarbonate, while other materials are available in Silver Grey and Bronze Brown. They offer reduced blue-light exposure indoors and outdoors, Category 3 outdoor performance, exceptional indoor clarity, and 100% UVA and UVB protection4.

Sensity® 3 is available across HOYA's premium iD progressive, single vision, and full backside progressive designs, and can be combined with all HOYA anti-reflective treatments, including HOYA's exceptionally scratch-resistant and clear Super HiVision® Meiryo® EX4™.

Eye care professionals can contact their local HOYA Business Consultant for more information about Sensity® 3 light–adaptive lenses. Visionary Alliance™ members are eligible to earn rebates when they choose Sensity® 3 for their patients' vision needs. Learn more at hoyavision.com. Additionally, Sensity® 3 will be available through VSP on April 16, with other key managed vision care plan availability to soon follow.

1 HOYA Data on file. HOYA Internal Product Performance Validation-Sensity 2025/05/03. Data referring to 1.59 Poly Grey with HC.

2 HOYA Data on file. HOYA Internal Product Performance Validation-Sensity 2025/05/03. 144 hours in the Atlas Suntester simulates approximately two years of average lens wear under accelerated conditions.

3 HOYA data on file. HOYA Internal Product Performance Validation – Sensity 2025/05/03. Data referring to 1.59 Poly Grey with HC.

4 HOYA Data on file. UV Cut and Blue Light Function GQA 2025/3/12 V8. Claims based on ISO 8980-3:2022.

About HOYA Corporation

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company, and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of over 35,000 people. For more information, please visit www.hoya.com.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens industry. The company is dedicated to providing innovative vision care solutions for every stage of a patient's life. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a leading position in the myopia management category and a proven expertise in advanced lens designs, high performance photochromic technologies, and high-quality AR coatings. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes HOYA, Vision Ease, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as MiYOSMART myopia control lenses for children, Hoyalux iD MySelf individualized progressive lenses and the Sensity range of photochromic lenses. The company employs over 20,000 employees worldwide with large scale production facilities in Asia, Europe, and the US, and 38 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit www.hoyavision.com.

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care, North America