Hoymiles Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Brazil with New Office Opening and High-Power Microinverter Launch

SAO PAULO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, marked a historic milestone by celebrating its 10th anniversary in Brazil and new office opening last night. The celebration serves as a powerful testament to a decade of growth in LATAM, culminating in the launch of the MIS-2250/2500/2750-W Pro series, the highest-efficiency 4-in-1 microinverter in the world.

A Decade of Local Commitment and Growth

Since entering the Brazilian market in 2016, Hoymiles has evolved from a small sales operation into a well-known microinverter and storage system brand in the local market with a dedicated local marketing and technical team. With an average resolution time of less than 36 hours and a 98.7% customer satisfaction rate, Hoymiles has become a trusted contributor to Brazil's renewable energy transition, powering 200,000 solar installations in LATAM.

"With a product failure rate below 0.2% and over 10,000 hours of rigorous testing, we are ensuring that Brazilian homes and businesses have access to the most dependable solar energy available," said Guy Rong, Vice President of Hoymiles, during his keynote address.

Following its Mexican manufacturing facility going into full operation in 2024, Hoymiles has strengthened its supply chain resilience against trade fluctuations, ensuring faster delivery, reduced logistics costs, and enhanced service stability across the LATAM market.

The MIS-W Pro Series: High-Power Performance Meets Seamless Grid Integration

In Brazil, grid connection has become increasingly difficult due to surging installed solar capacity. The MIS-W Pro series design perfectly aligns with Brazil's 7.5 kW Fast Track policy—using just three MIS-2500-W Pro microinverters allows installers to meet simplified approval and zero export requirements, reducing both installation costs and waiting time.

Key technical highlights include:

Next-gen topology with 98.0% efficiency: As the first 4-in-1 microinverter to achieve the highest 98.0% peak efficiency because of the brand-new topology, the series shortens the payback period by 2 to 3 months. The maximum input current of 20A makes the microinverter ready for 99.9% PV modules on the market.

Exceptional reliability: It operates steadily at 45℃ (113℉) with no power derating or automatic shutdown, built for the high-temperature climate of Latin America.

Cost-effective installation: The MIS-W Pro minimizes custom manual wiring by using PV modules connected in series in pairs and integrated plug-and-play connectors. Its built-in 600 mm DC cables perfectly match Brazil's mainstream modules, eliminating extra extension cables and cutting installation time and costs by 30%.

Superior connectivity: The built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi Mesh technology delivers more reliable connectivity and reduces the network commissioning time by 70%.

Maximum yield: A low startup voltage and the 22-120 V wide operating voltage range ensure longer generation hours and prevent sudden shutdowns. Combined with global MPPT technology, it remains unaffected by partial shading.

Honoring A Decade of Partnership and Strategic Growth

The event culminated with a 10-year Awards Ceremony that recognized the installers and distributors who have been integral to Hoymiles' success in the Brazilian market. Awards were presented to honor their long-term trust, technical achievement, market excellence and sustainability impact. Special recognition was given to Bruno Catapreta, one of the key pioneers of Hoymiles in Brazil, who was honored "Hoymiles Ambassador – 10 Years" for a decade of steadfast support.

Hoymiles has been more than a supplier; they are a partner that understands the Brazilian market, noted a representative from BCG, recipient of the Outstanding Installer award. Hoymiles' local support and the 12-year warranty give BCG's customers the peace of mind they need to invest in a greener future.

Following the product launch, Hoymiles held a signing ceremony for MIS/Full Product Line Strategic Partnership Agreement with 15 of Brazil's leading distributors. This ensures that Hoymiles' entire portfolio—from microinverters to energy storage—will be readily available across the country and the LATAM region.

As a final highlight of the event, attendees joined in celebrating the official launch of Hoymiles' new office in Brazil. Leo Zhu, Regional Director for Latin America, stated: "Today we are not just opening an office — we are opening a new chapter in Hoymiles' commitment to Brazil. Being here brings us closer to our partners, closer to the market, and closer to the energy future we are building together."

About Hoymiles

Established in 2012, Hoymiles is a global MLPE and energy storage solution provider, specializing in module-level inverters and storage systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, Hoymiles strives to lead the smart energy industry through high-efficiency, reliable, and user-friendly technology.

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.