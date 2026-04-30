Hoymiles Releases 2025 Sustainability Report, Advancing High-Quality Growth Through ESG Leadership

HANGZHOU, China, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles released its 2025 Sustainability Report, presenting the company's progress and achievements across environmental protection, social responsibility, and corporate governance. By strengthening its ESG governance framework, Hoymiles is driving coordinated progress toward high-quality growth and long-term sustainable development.

Green Manufacturing Driving a Low-Carbon Future

In the area of environmental responsibility, Hoymiles is devoted to green manufacturing and accelerating the transition toward clean production and low-carbon energy use.

During the reporting period, the company was recognized as a 2025 Hangzhou Municipal Green and Low-Carbon Factory Model Enterprise, highlighting its achievements in sustainable manufacturing practices. The company accelerated renewable energy adoption by installing a rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system at its smart manufacturing base, which now powers production operations with clean energy. These efforts enabled Hoymiles to achieve a green power consumption rate of 22.81%, reduce total greenhouse gas emissions to 4,285.90 tCO₂e, and maintain a 100% conforming rate in pollutant monitoring — providing strong support for the company's carbon footprint management and energy transition strategy.

Turning ESG Commitments into Global Social Impact

Beyond environmental initiatives, Hoymiles integrates social responsibility into business development through community and sustainability initiatives worldwide.

In 2025, Hoymiles partnered with German nonprofit organization Climate Connect to launch the "2025 Solar Panel Upcycling World Record Challenge" across five German cities. The initiative repurposed recycled PV modules to build balcony solar systems, promoting circular economy practices and sustainable energy reuse.

Meanwhile, Hoymiles supplied more than 28,000 microinverters for a public housing solar project in the Netherlands, helping approximately 50,000 residents out of energy poverty and reducing around 17,000 tons of CO₂ emissions. These projects demonstrate how Hoymiles' ESG strategy is evolving from commitment to measurable real-world impact.

Strong Governance Validated by Global ESG Ratings

Sustainability principles are embedded throughout Hoymiles' product lifecycle and corporate governance structure.

As recognition of its continuously strengthened ESG management practices, the company achieved the EcoVadis Gold rating, placing it among the top 4% of companies worldwide assessed by the international sustainability ratings organization. Hoymiles also received AA ESG rating from Sino-Securities and rating A from Wind, further reflecting strong confidence from both international evaluation systems and capital markets in Hoymiles' sustainable development capabilities.

Global Expansion with Local Empowerment

As a leading provider of smart solar and energy storage solutions globally, Hoymiles operates under its core values of integrity, responsibility, professionalism, and efficiency, working closely with partners worldwide to accelerate the energy transition.

In 2025, Hoymiles carried out localized solar-plus-storage empowerment initiatives and community programs across Germany, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Brazil, and other regions, delivering both environmental and social benefits.

In Vietnam's national demonstration program Balcony Solar System for Vietnam (BSS4VN), Hoymiles served as the exclusive microinverter supplier, supporting the deployment of distributed solar applications and advancing local renewable energy adoption.

According to S&P Global, Hoymiles accounted for 22% of global microinverter shipments in 2024, ranking first in markets outside the United States. The company remains listed as a BloombergNEF Tier 1 energy storage manufacturer, with its intelligent solar and storage solutions now serving customers in more than 190 countries and regions worldwide.

Driving the Future of Sustainable Energy

"2025 marks Hoymiles' 'Year of Transformation'," states the management in the report. "We have refocused our core strategy on the coordinated development of 'PV + energy storage', delivering full-scenario PV-storage-charging integrated solutions while steadily increasing R&D investment."

Looking ahead, Hoymiles will continue to drive the global energy transition by delivering high-efficiency, reliable solar and energy storage solutions. Through continuous technological innovation and responsible business practices, the company remains committed to building a cleaner, safer, and more efficient global energy system.

https://www.hoymiles.com/

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronics Inc.