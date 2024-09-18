Hoymiles Inaugurates Mexico Manufacturing Facility, Strengthening Support for North and Latin America

MONTERREY, Mexico, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a world-leading provider of PV & energy storage solutions, officially inaugurated its first overseas manufacturing facility in Monterrey, Mexico, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy.

Hoymiles Mexico Factory Hoymiles Mexico

Located in the Vynmsa Industrial Park, just 6 kilometers from the airport, the 6,700-square-meter facility is equipped with comprehensive production resources, including dedicated PCBA, materials, and finished goods warehouses. With a current workforce of 170 employees, the facility is designed to maximize both production efficiency and quality.

The factory will focus on producing microinverters, such as the HMS-2000-4T and HMS-2000DW-4T series, for both residential and commercial solar applications. With an initial annual production capacity of 500,000 units, the facility is set for future expansion, aiming to double its output with additional production lines. This expansion will help Hoymiles better address the growing renewable energy needs of the region.

The opening of this facility represents more than just an increase in manufacturing capabilities; it reflects Hoymiles' strategic vision for localized production. By being closer to key markets, Hoymiles will improve service responsiveness, reduce delivery times, and offer more competitive pricing while ensuring high-performance products that meet local demands.

Hoymiles CEO Dr.Yang Bo remarked, "The Monterrey facility is a significant milestone and demonstrates our commitment to supporting renewable energy transitions in North and Latin America. This factory will be crucial in meeting the region's growing needs for solar and energy storage solutions."

Guy Rong, Vice President of Hoymiles added, "This new facility marks a new chapter for Hoymiles, enabling us to provide better services for the local market and position ourselves as a key player in the renewable energy landscape."

The Monterrey facility is significant for enhancing Hoymiles' service capabilities in the Americas and aligns with its dedication to adapting to industry changes and market demands. The facility will streamline operations, improve service efficiency, and reinforce Hoymiles' commitment of "Open Energy for All".

About Hoymiles

Founded in 2012, Hoymiles is a clean energy solution provider, specializing in module-level inverters and storage systems. With a vision of a clean, sustainable future, the company strives to drive innovation in the smart energy industry with its high-performance, accessible products. For more information, please visit www.hoymiles.com.

SOURCE Hoymiles Power Electronic Inc