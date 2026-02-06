Hoymiles Launches HiOne All-in-One Residential Storage to Set New Industry Benchmark for Smart Home Energy Independence

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoymiles, a global leader in smart energy solutions, officially unveiled its first all-in-one Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), HiOne, on February 5. Under the theme "Power Your Home, Empower Your Life," the event gathered PV experts, tech media, and strategic partners to witness a new era of "slimmer, stronger, faster" energy independence. The debut was solidified by a formal signing ceremony with leading European distributors, marking a successful start for HiOne's regional application.

Slimmer, stronger, faster: Rethinking the All-in-One

Hoymiles HiOne unveiling - All in one BESS

The HiOne BESS integrates the inverter, battery, and EMS into a minimalist, "furniture-grade" system that takes up 20% less site room and 50% less wall space than conventional setups. Designed for modern living, it features 0ms backup switching, ensuring uninterrupted power for heavy loads like air conditioners during grid outages. Coupled with the S-Miles Cloud monitoring platform, homeowners gain total transparency and control over their energy ecosystem.

HiOne sets a new industry standard with 98.5% maximum efficiency and 4 MPPTs (20A each), supporting complex roof orientations. For maximum safety and longevity, the system utilizes premium 314Ah battery cells with cell-level monitoring, offering 8,000+ life cycles. Its future-proof scalability allows users to freely mix new and old batteries via built-in DC-DC technology, supporting a capacity range of 8 to 64 kWh per stack.

To maximize savings, Hoymiles' AI-TOU functionality dynamically optimizes charging strategies based on electricity price patterns and consumption habits, significantly reducing household energy bills.

Industry synergies: Welcoming the next era of home energy

"Our goal is to bridge the gap between complex engineering and everyday home life, creating a solution that is truly 'designed to belong' in a modern household," said Mr. Guy Rong, Vice President of Hoymiles.

Reinforcing this vision, Jonathan Gorremans from SolarPower Europe (SPE) highlighted the region's shift toward intelligent energy management. Meanwhile, Antonio Testa from TÜV Rheinland confirmed that HiOne meets the most stringent European safety standards.

The event culminated in a strategic partnership signing ceremony. Miranda, CEO of VDH SOLAR, praised the HiOne for its safety, sleek design, and exceptional build quality. Expressing strong confidence in the collaboration, she noted that as a leading home battery wholesaler in the Netherlands, VDH SOLAR's decision to partner with Hoymiles aligns with its focus on providing reliable energy solutions to the Dutch market.

For more information about HiOne, please visit https://www.hoymiles.com/hione.html

