HOZO Introduces NeoBlade: The World's Smallest Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter for Creative Makers

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HOZO today announced the launch of the NeoBlade Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter, a compact handheld tool designed to enhance precision cutting for professionals and hobbyists. Weighing just 4.4 oz (124 g) without the battery and 6.7 oz (190 g) with the battery, NeoBlade is among the lightest ultrasonic cutters available, offering exceptional portability and flexibility for users engaged in DIY crafts, 3D printed toys, DIY bookcases, DIY bookshelves, DIY headboards, and intricate detail projects.

Handheld Ultrasonic Cutter NeoBlade Designed for Every DIY Makers

Intelligent Performance Meets Lightweight Design

NeoBlade features a 40 kHz ultrasonic vibration system that drives precise micro-cuts through various materials, including ABS, PC, PLA, SLA resin, acrylics, wood, plywood, leather, cardboard, PCB boards, carbon fiber, and modeling clays. Its automatic 40 W power adjustment system continuously adapts to the material's density and cutting condition, ensuring consistent results without overheating or stalling.

Designed for Portability and Versatility

HOZO's engineering emphasizes efficiency and balance. With NeoBlade, users can remove supports from 3D prints, carve fine details on model mods, or streamline woodworking and prototyping tasks. Whether trimming FDM prints or crafting custom furniture pieces like DIY headboards and shelves, NeoBlade provides accuracy and control in every cut.

Cooling System and Blade Options

A 13,000 RPM turbo-cooling fan with dual exhaust vents maintains steady airflow for both right- and left-handed use, reducing heat buildup. The interchangeable blade set includes six SK5 steel types: Standard, Long, Chisel, Mini Chisel, Curved, and Double Edge, which last 2–3× longer than standard carbon steel blades, feature tough heat-resilient hardness, and have a safe quick-swap magnetic mount.

Wireless Convenience and Dual Modes

NeoBlade's twist-and-swap 1300 mAh battery charges in 30 minutes and can be quickly replaced. An integrated child-lock feature enhances safety, while the optional TurboDock (sold separately) supports longer sessions. The device offers two cutting modes: Precision Mode for detailed trimming and Continuous Mode for extended carving or splitting.

Availability

The HOZO NeoBlade Wireless Ultrasonic Cutter is available for purchase worldwide through the official website and on Amazon, with prices starting at $111 (regular retail price $149).

About HOZO

HOZO develops high-precision, portable tools for professionals and DIY enthusiasts. The company's focus on functionality, durability, and design flexibility supports creators across various disciplines to work with precision and confidence.

