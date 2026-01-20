HOZO Launched NeoSander on Kickstarter, a Palm-Sized Detail Sander with Reciprocating Linear Motor

HONG KONG, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HOZO has announced the upcoming Kickstarter launch of NeoSander, a next-generation palm-sized detail sanding tool engineered for evolved makers who demand precision, control, and versatility in fine-detail work. The NeoSander Kickstarter campaign is scheduled to go live on January 20, marking the official debut of a new category of compact sanding tools designed specifically for intricate, hands-on creative projects.

A Palm-Sized Detail Sander with Reciprocating Linear Motor

NeoSander is introduced as the world's first palm-sized detail sander powered by a high-speed reciprocating linear motor, delivering straight-line sanding motion at up to 13,000 strokes per minute (SPM). Unlike traditional rotary tools, NeoSander is engineered for controlled micro sanding, offering makers a more precise, stable, and surface-friendly approach to detail work.

Designed for Fine Detail Sanding

At the core of NeoSander's design is its ability to perform micro-precision sanding using stroke lengths ranging from 0.6 to 1.8 mm. This controlled motion allows users to sand delicate surfaces, edges, and tight spaces without gouging or over-removal of material.

With good concentricity below 0.05 mm, NeoSander is engineered to deliver significantly more accurate sanding passes compared to typical reciprocating sanders, which often exceed 0.30 mm in concentricity. The result is tighter control and more consistent results across fine-detail applications.

Why Reciprocating Motion Is Better Than Rotary for Detail Work

NeoSander was developed around the advantages of reciprocating motion over traditional rotary sanding. Rotary tools spin in circles, which can eat into surfaces, struggle in corners, slip easily, and generate excessive vibration and dust.

NeoSander's straight-line, back-and-forth motion avoids surface gouging, reaches narrow gaps and corners with ease, and operates with lower vibration. This design improves handling and control while helping maintain a cleaner workspace with less airborne dust.

A Patented Linear Motor: First of Its Kind in Sanding Tools

What sets NeoSander apart is its patented reciprocating linear motor, a first-ever innovation in sanding tools. While most reciprocating sanders rely on gears and rods, NeoSander's motor sends power directly to the sanding head. This direct-drive approach reduces wasted energy and delivers faster, more responsive strokes.

The tool also features stepless speed control, allowing users to fine-tune sanding power for different materials and levels of detail. Its straight-line motion improves sanding coverage while supporting efficient dust management.

Eight Interchangeable Sanding Heads for Tricky Details

NeoSander includes a complete set of eight interchangeable sanding heads, each designed to address different shapes and angles commonly encountered in detailed work. The included head shapes are:

Pointed Tip

Flat (Slim)

Flat (Medium)

Flat (Large)

Half-Cylinder

Arc

Acute Angle

Right Angle

This variety allows makers to sand edges, curves, recesses, and corners accurately without switching tools.

Streamlined Grit System for Continuous Workflow

NeoSander supports an eight-head, eight-grit system that keeps sanding organized and efficient. Each sanding head remains paired with its grit, allowing users to move seamlessly from coarse to fine sanding by simply swapping heads.

This approach reduces sandpaper waste, eliminates grit confusion, and avoids repeated peel-and-stick changes mid-project. For irregular surfaces, NeoSander also supports foam-layer sandpapers that flex to follow contours precisely.

Beyond Sanding: A Palm-Sized Mini Reciprocating Saw

NeoSander extends beyond sanding with its transformation into a palm-sized mini reciprocating saw. Equipped with curved and jigsaw-style blades, the tool features a patented anti-binding design that supports smoother, jam-free cutting.

A thicker, wave-shaped double-tooth pattern enables faster, more controlled cutting, making NeoSander suitable for detailed sawing tasks where larger tools lack precision.

Lightweight, Steady, and Comfortable

Weighing just 3.13 oz (89 g), NeoSander is lightweight, cordless, and designed for comfortable palm-held use. Stability is enhanced by an internal counterweight system that moves opposite the sanding head, helping reduce handle vibration by up to 85 percent.

The tool's compact form factor, combined with its ergonomic grip, supports steady control during extended sessions.

Built for Real-World Making

NeoSander features an aluminum alloy shell, fast charging capability, and a compact storage-friendly design. It is splashproof, allowing for wet sanding applications, and fully cordless for portability across workshops, studios, and project sites.

Designed for Detail-Focused Creators

NeoSander is designed for makers who value precision and hands-on creativity, including:

3D printing enthusiasts

DIY hobbyists

Woodworkers

Gundam and scale model builders

Car modification enthusiasts

Jewelry designers

Nail artists

It is an ideal tool for anyone passionate about model making and detailed craftsmanship.

Backed by HOZO's Proven Kickstarter Track Record

NeoSander builds on HOZO's established history of successful maker tools. Across previous Kickstarter campaigns, HOZO products have collectively raised over $2.8 million and earned the support of more than 16,000 backers worldwide.

HOZO's product lineup includes NeoBlade, NeoRuler, NeoRulerGO, M-Cube, M-Cube 02, MEAZOR, MEAZOR 3D, and ROLLOVA, each designed to empower evolved makers with precision-focused tools.

Launch Information and Media Resources

The NeoSander Kickstarter campaign launches on January 20. Additional campaign details can be found at:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/hozodesign/neosander-mini-electric-reciprocating-detail-sander

