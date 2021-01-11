Hozpitality explores positive news coming from the Middle East in 2021

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses in the Middle East can now hope to thrive again as the borders with Qatar is now open. Despite the fact that exchange wasn't hampered in most recent three years yet the availability to open boundaries is sending a note of development in the impending year. The Trade and Travel industry can now be able envision the ascent in tourists from the GCC countries and lower costs. Numerous GCC residents accessed roads for events and holidays previously and we ideally will see a bounce during Eid Holidays this year. The pandemic has enforced shutting down the airports and people are avoiding taking a flight. On that note, maybe GCC countries can fabricate their own travel bubble amidst pandemic and allow the travellers to access the shores of the Arabian Seas instead of boarding a plane.

The UAE will reopen all land, sea and airports with Qatar from Saturday, January 9. According to Arabian Business News, Gulf states expect to open their airspace to Qatar and resume trade with the natural-gas powerhouse within a week of the January 5 signing of an accord ending their rift, a senior UAE minister said Thursday. The agreement signed in Saudi Arabia at a summit of Gulf leaders has "a note about ending measures within a week," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said in a virtual media briefing, referring to the air and trade measures. Under the accord, four Arab states including the UAE agreed to fully restore ties with Qatar, ending a three-year dispute that divided the energy-producing region at a time of heightened tensions between the US and its Gulf allies and Iran.

Almost 18 million passengers passed through the Dubai Airports last year even as the world battled the Covid-19 pandemic and countries-imposed lockdowns and border closures to counter its spread. According to the latest figures released by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), the emirate's airports facilitated the travel of 17.88 million passengers in 2020.

Dubai is just getting started, Dubai Shopping Festival is back in the season, and travel and food displays like Gulfood, Arabian Travel Market, and The Hotel Show are back in the diagrams. Firecrackers at Burj Khalifa alongside different areas in Dubai sent an unmistakable message that Covid or something else, Dubai is relentless. As the World Expo-2020 is quick drawing closer in October 2021, there is a promising end to current circumstances.

Hozpitality Group is also finalizing venues of its Chef Excellence Awards and Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards to be held in Dubai in 2021. Last year due to Covid these were held online but we would like to have a grand ceremony once again this year, said Raj Bhatt, CEO, Hozpitality Group.

UAE has additionally begun administering Pfizer and Sinopharm inoculations to the occupants which are effectively open to the inhabitants. Residents of the same emirate will be provided the vaccination in their respective emirate and are required to carry their Emirates ID. Dubai is planning to inoculate 70% of its population with the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech by the end of 2021, in a campaign free of charge for citizens and residents, to reach the herd immunity in the nation, a health official said.

According to Top Hotel News, "2021 will bring 135 new hotels and 36,200 additional keys to the Middle East on current estimates – 80 of these schemes are now in the pre-opening phase. Another 206 properties are scheduled to go live in 2021, bringing 63,719 extra rooms into play. 113 projects are underway for 2022 and will yield 34,334 keys. Only 49 new hotels have been signed off for 2023, but new projects will likely be added in the coming years. 142 more hotels are on the books for 2024 and beyond."

People are a social element, lockdowns may have kept individuals desiring for the love of movement and outings however once the crowd resistance is achieved, individuals will travel once more. The voyage lines will again swear on the life of seas, the flights will again shake the skies and the lodgings will again be loaded up with movement lovers. Despite the fact that the lodgings have encountered lower ADR and RevPAR, yet these two major occasions could make up for the shortfall made by the pandemic as the inhabitants are required to rise.

We can likewise accept the job market to thrive in the year 2021. UAE organizations are as of now recruiting individuals accessible in the nation as the new visas are not being provided to overseas candidates. This could change once the hazard of COVID-19 variant has passed and herd immunity is accomplished in the nation. The Government is making an excellent showing in containing the infection and holding organizations during these difficult stretches. Things are taking a gander right now and we could expect life in the UAE returning to normalcy before the finish of 2021.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals from over 186 countries thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, Please log on to:

www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt

Founder & CEO

HOZPITALITY GROUP

A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP

P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE

Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78

Email:- [email protected]

www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com

SOURCE Hozpitality Group