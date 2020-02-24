Hozpitality Group Partners With ExpoCulinaire for the 23rd Salon Culinaire in UAE

DUBAI, U.A.E, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group has partnered with ExpoCulinaire as their Media partner for the 2nd edition this year at Sharjah Expo Center. The world's largest annual single-entry chef competition, the 23rd Emirates International Salon Culinaire, will return from 3rd -5th March at Expo Centre Sharjah. His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) will inaugurate the event at 11 am on 3rd March.



A reflection of the above is that the incredible 70% growth in size and company participation in mere its 2nd year. "Sharjah continues to support the HoReCa sector and this year, we welcome a pavilion powered by the SSCI. The Chamber and Expo Centre Sharjah clearly want to work out businesses grow and these active steps mean that Sharjah based companies are going to be absolute to benefit directly," commented Joanne Cook, CEO of Purple Kitchen Events and Organizer of ExpoCulinare. "All things kitchen - competition, art, education, demonstrations, products and services under one roof is that the combination our attendees want to experience. ExpoCulinaire is already proving itself because the first choice for companies who want to satisfy their end-users," she added.



Hozpitality Group is additionally helping them to arrange the conference on Coronavirus on March 4th 2020. Hygiene Partner and advisor to many government health departments round the world – Ecolab- have arranged to fly in a world expert to affix a panel conference to debate Hospitality Hygiene Protocols during a Health Crisis: safety with continuity for guests and businesses within the hospitality sector during virus outbreaks (using Covid-19 as a case study) on Wednesday 4th March. this can be a senior-level gathering with Expert Presentation, Panel Session plus Q&A. Updates on the total program to follow shortly via Conference Media Partner Hozpitality Group.



Coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) could be a serious concern for the Travel and Tourism industry. The virus which started within the Wuhan district of China has claimed the lives of hundreds in China and leaving thousands stranded in quarantine. The virus spread has gone beyond borders and throughout the and many cases are found outside PRC. The Diamond Princess cruise was docked and quarantined for weeks at Tokyo harbourfront, which saw quite 600 cases of Coronavirus. The new cases have emerged everywhere the planet. South Korea has recently declared an emergency after having 96 positive cases overnight. The virus has spread in numerous parts of Asia, Europe, North America, and Europe also. The UAE has reported 13 cases till now.



Many airlines have stopped the operations to and from China, seeing the increase of Coronavirus infections. Many hotels, restaurants, casinos are close up within the country. Many countries have posted travel advisories for traveling to Asia. This features a direct impact on the tourism industry because the ecosystem of the hospitality industry has been hit hard. Chinese travel in groups, lots and plenty of group tours are canceled worldwide. Some websites in North America has posted about no cancellation charges for Chinese travelers.



About ExpoCulinaire



In its 2nd year, the annual exhibition is that the host to the 23rd Emirates International Salon Culinaire. Education/training, food, equipment and services for the foodservice industry are on display over 3 days for trade professionals and culinary students to work out, touch, taste and check out. it's the most important gathering of HoReCa end users within the entire Mideast.



About Emirates International Salon Culinaire



The Emirates International Salon Culinaire is that the largest annual single-entry chefs' competition within the world. Structured as a series of practical and display-based culinary challenges or 'classes', this globally renowned annual contest gauges the variety of entrants cooking skills and pushes the boundaries of modern-day food preparation and presentation.



Evaluated by a panel of 30 international experts and mandated by Worldchefs, the Salon Culinaire provides credible industry recognition to quite 1000 master chefs, pastry chefs, cooks, and bakers. The salon serves to inspire and encourage young chefs to continue striving forever upward improvement in their daily work practice. Gold, Silver and Bronze medals and certificates are awarded to those competitors whose exhibits, within the opinion of the judges, have reached the commensurate international standard. The Salon Culinaire is receptive professional chefs and culinary students.



