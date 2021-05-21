Hozpitality launches Arabic version of Hospitality website along with Chinese, French, Spanish and Russian languages in Dubai

DUBAI, U.A.E, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality.com launches an Arabic version to accommodate Middle Eastern companies and professionals in Dubai. Over, 25 Arabic Speaking countries in the world claim Arabic as an official or co-official language: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Speaking about the new version, Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Hozpitality.com said, "Despite the fact a large portion of business individuals are fluent English speakers, an Arabic version was on the cards for the company for a very long time. The Middle East is a trade and tourism hub that interfaces the East with the West."

"Having a solid presence in the Middle East, an Arabic version is somewhat necessary to help the users and companies in the region." A mask chunk of candidates from other Arabic-speaking countries come to UAE to work, mentioned Vandana Bhatt, MD, Hozpitality Group. We're eyeing Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE with the new launch. Language is an enthusiastic factor that interfaces individuals to the framework; it's the medium to communicate and comprehend with lucidity. Aside from Arabic, the site is likewise accessible in a couple of other European and Mandarin interpretations to take into account Asian and European business sectors. We're hoping, Hozpitality.com will be able to bring the entire hospitality industry together from various demographics and regions together, Vandana added.

"The UAE is currently progressing towards facilitating Middle East's most significant event in history, "World Expo-2020". Qatar is hosting FIFA World Cup in the summer of 2021, while Saudi Arabia is exponentially growing the tourism sector with its 2030 vision. The companies require Arabic-speaking, skilled professionals throughout the hospitality sector. Our endeavours to give a stage that communicates in their language can benefit both parties", said Vandana Bhatt. We are prepared to serve the Arabic community before these significant and historical events launch in the Middle East.

"Chinese, French, Spanish and Russian were also added in the new version and we are now working on adding Turkish, Ukraine, Korean, Italian and German on www.hozpitality.com soon", added Raj.

Raj Bhatt, also mentioned that the companies can share jobs, news, articles, and offers in Arabic, Chinese, French, Spanish and Russian languages. Candidates can upload their CVs in languages of their own choice. Hozpitality.com provides a professional networking platform that allows users to connect and network. We're optimistic, the new multilingual version of Hozpitality will now attract more people from the industry globally, he concluded.

