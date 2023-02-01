Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality's Best 30 Power list in Dubai, recognizing 30 Most Popular General Managers in the UAE

Hozpitality's Best is a power list of 30 Best Superstars is based on over 37,000 votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group said, "We are proud to announce the launch of its inaugural 'Hozpitality's Best 30' list, which recognizes the most popular 30 General Managers in the UAE. These skilled leaders serve as the vital link between owners and teams, balancing a focus on increased revenue and profitability with cost-effectiveness. As the captain of their respective hotels or restaurants, these General Managers demonstrate exceptional efficiency, leadership, and management skills. We extend our warmest congratulations to the winners."

"It is our pleasure to inform you that your accomplishments will be featured in the printed edition of our table book, which will be distributed to top hospitality companies across the UAE," Raj added.

"The first edition of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' pays tribute to the 30 highly regarded General Managers and highlights an additional 10 commendable General Managers within the UAE," said Vandana Bhatt, MD. Hozpitality Group.

Nominations were received from major hospitality establishments, and following a 30-day voting period, the winners have now been officially recognized in this publication. "Hozpitality Group extends its warmest congratulations to those whose names are included on the list," added Vandana.

The full list of winners and their profiles can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/Hozpitalitygroup/read-article/hozpitality-039-s-best-30-recognizing-most-popular-general-managers-in-the-uae-8359.html

30 Best List Winners

Eric Seso, General Manager, Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai

Goran Stojkovic, General Manager, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel and Towers

Guillermo Salvatori, General Manager, Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers & RIVA Beach Club

Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates

Helen Jacobe, General Manager, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager - Northern Emirates, Hospitality Management holding

Jawad Saade, General Manager, Edge Creekside Hotel

Jean-Sébastien Kling, Cluster General Manager, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk - UAE

Michael Schmitt, General Manager, Conrad Dubai

Mohamed Soussan, Group General Manager, Ayla Hotels & Resorts

Mohammed Mahmoud, General Manager, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & SPA

Nader Halim, Cluster General Manager, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island /

DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences / The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Omar Hamad, General Manager, Address Dubai Marina

Patrick Baptist, General Manager, Aloft Abu Dhabi - Marriott International

Rajan Malik, Director of Operations, Asha's Restaurant International Limited

Ravi Santiago, Cluster General Manager, Wyndham Hotels Ajman - Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman,

Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche

Recep Pamukcu, General Manager, Ajman Hotel Managed By Blazon Hotels

Reda Moukhtar, General Manager, Atana Hotel

Samir Arora, Cluster General Manager, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel

Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai | Ibis Styles Dubai Jumeira

Shujaat Yar, Cluster General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road &

Four Points by Sheraton Downtown

Thierry Perrot, Cluster General Manager, Wyndham Dubai Deira, Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira,

Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira

Tracey Oliver, Cluster General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah,

Al Wadi Desert and The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach

Turgay Erdogan, General Manager, Rixos Premium Dubai

Wael El Behi, General Manager, The Tower Plaza hotel

"Our heartfelt congratulations to those whose names appear on the list of the 10 most Commended General Managers in the UAE," said Raj.

Commended GMs

Abdel Rahman Abdelshafi, General Manager, Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort

Bassam Zakaria, Cluster General Manager, dusitD2 Kenz Hotel & Dusit Princess Residences

Burcak Orak, General Manager, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

Damir Kartal, Cluster General Manager, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai,

Movenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai

Dominic Hagerty, General Manager, Avis UAE Rent a Car

Khaled Saab, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road

Nathalie Cockayne, General Manager, Melia Desert Palm Member of Melia Collection

Nemo Acimovic, General Manager, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residence

Sherif Hanna, General Manager, Signature Group of Hotel

Spencer Hayato Wadama, General Manager, SLS Dubai

"It is an honor to be a part of this journey and to recognize these exceptional leaders. We wish these individuals continued success and hope that they will inspire and guide their teams and aspiring professionals to reach new heights," said Raj.

The digital edition of the magazine will be available for all to access, while the printed version will be distributed in March.

"Called Hozpitality's Best, the list would recognize and celebrate the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. The list will celebrate some of the superstars from the hotel industry's most important departments, including HR, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more," Raj said.

