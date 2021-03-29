Hozpitality.com launches 'My Network' section to help hospitality professionals search, follow and connect with other colleagues around the world

DUBAI, U.A.E., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality.com now has launched a new 'My Network' section on its platform www.hozpitality.com where global hospitality professionals can find recommendations based on their own Job Role, Current Location, Industry, Job Level. The newly launched section can be found at https://www.hozpitality.com/my-network .

"The new section, 'My Network,' is extremely useful for hospitality professionals and will help them to connect and network with colleagues from similar mindsets and work ethics," said Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group. "If a General Manager would like to connect with other GM's on the platform he/she can easily find them and follow them through the My Network Section. Also, if a professional living in Canada wants to connect with other hospitality professionals based in Canada, he can also do so easily on Hozpitality," added, Raj.

"Hozpitality.com works for professionals and companies based on the location they are currently located in," explains Vandana Bhatt, Co-founder and MD, Hozpitality Group. "If a Company or Professional based in USA visits the website, he would always see all Jobs, Articles, Courses, Products, Companies, Suppliers, Events, and Institutes located in USA so that the information is relevant and useful for him," added Vandana.

The new portal for www.hozpitality.com with new advanced features and AI was launched in June 2020, and since then, over 100,000 new registrations, over 1500 companies, suppliers and institutes have joined the platform to share jobs, courses, news, promotions, and events. Hozpitality is now ready to partner with investors to join forces and grow the brand in other countries and regions. Currently, Hozpitality operates from Canada, UAE, and India with presence in over 180 countries.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long-term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

"Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop" is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

