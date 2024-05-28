HP honors Teleperformance for sustainable impact in customer care

HP Sustainable Impact Awards Company honors Teleperformance for exceptional commitment to renewable energy, ethics, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, elevating corporate responsibility and positive social impact

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, announced today it was recognized by global technology leader HP as a Sustainable Impact Global Leader for Customer Care Centers. The award highlights Teleperformance's commitment to being a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

The awards, hosted by HP Customer Support & Services Delivery, honors the high achievements of HP suppliers and highlight supplier commitment to sustainability and meaningful contributions on the 3 HP Sustainable Impact pillars: Climate Action, Human Rights and Digital Equity. HP recognized Teleperformance as a valuable HP Customer Support and Services Delivery Supplier under the HP Supplier Pledge Program. Teleperformance was the only supplier to receive the Customer Care Center award.

Teleperformance provides expert tech support services to HP consumer and commercial customers. Working together and aligned with HP's vision, a team of more than 800 Teleperformance agents across four countries provide support HP customers through inbound voice and chat services.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

