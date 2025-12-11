HPE Challenges Huawei's Campus Switch Market Share with Addition of Juniper, According to Dell'Oro Group

Cisco's Refresh Opportunity Remains Attractive to Competitors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the addition of Juniper's revenue leaves HPE in a neck-and-neck race with Huawei for second place in the campus switch market.

"The combined HPE-Juniper entity grew campus switch revenue above the market rate," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "HPE's 3Q 2025 campus switch revenues are virtually identical to Huawei's, foreshadowing an intense battle in upcoming quarters.

"Meanwhile, the major vendors are eyeing Cisco's refresh opportunity, which is in the billions of dollars," continued Morgan. "Cisco is doing a great job converting those deals, but there is still a significant number of ports out there to be replaced. Competitors are chasing the opportunity by touting high performance hardware and AIOps features."

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2025 Campus Ethernet Switch Report:

Revenues from China contracted significantly, but despite this drop, Huawei still gained market share.

Port prices declined for the seventh quarter in a row, despite a significant increase in multi-gig port shipments.

Cisco's refresh opportunity is broken down by switch type.

