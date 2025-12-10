Wi-Fi 7 is Cisco's Fastest WLAN Technology Adoption Ever, According to Dell'Oro Group

Plunge in China's WLAN Revenue Pulls Down Worldwide Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, a sharp contraction in China spending kept worldwide Wireless LAN (WLAN) growth from hitting double-digits in 3Q 2025.

"Cisco was late to the Wi-Fi 7 party," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "But their aggressive pricing strategy has launched them into first place in terms of Wi-Fi 7 revenue, and this latest technology has ramped faster for Cisco than any prior version of Wi-Fi."

"We saw strong WLAN spending in all regions outside China, where revenue contracted by double-digits," added Morgan. "In 3Q 2025, the market expansion was led by the Middle East and Africa, but all macro regions except China have resumed a strong growth trajectory following the declines of 2024."

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2025 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report:

For the first time, HPE revenue includes sales of Juniper Mist WLAN, since the acquisition completed early July, and the company has started to make product convergence announcements.

Public Cloud-managed WLAN grew at twice the rate of the overall market because of higher ASPs.

Ubiquiti still has the lead in terms of Wi-Fi 7 shipment volumes.

About the Reports

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers and Licenses, with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is portrayed by Public Cloud vs. Premises and Private Cloud deployments, by geographic region, as well as by ten Vertical markets. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

