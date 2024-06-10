HPF Market worth $6.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

The growth of the HPF market is fueled by several key factors. Factors such as high heat resistance, low weight, high dimensional stability, and good chemical resistance increase the demand for HPF in the automotive industry. HPF is used in various parts of engines to improve the performance & durability of vehicles and manufacture different interior & exterior components in the automotive and aerospace sectors. Effective dielectric properties, biocompatibility, and lubricity of HPF lead the way for their adoption in medical surgeries and other procedures. HPF films are used for front and backing sheets of photovoltaic (PV) modules. When used as front sheets for PV modules, these films help improve the efficiency of solar cells since they transmit 95% of light. The large, developing middle-class population of Asia Pacific and rapid industrialization & growth in the manufacturing sector drive the demand for PTFE and other HPF in various industries, such as automotive, medical, chemical, and electrical & electronics.

"FEP, by type, is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period."

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene FEP is a thermoplastic polymer and is a kind of melt-processible copolymer. It has the combined properties of TFE and hexafluoropropylene (HFP). It possesses superior properties, such as good thermal stability, high chemical inertness, low friction coefficient, excellent aging resistance, high impact strength, and vapor penetrating resistance. Its non-flammable nature and excellent electrical insulation make it the polymer of choice.

"Fine powder & dispersion is anticipated to be the second largest segment, by application, during the forecast period."

HPF are polymerized in water with a wetting agent. This may be used directly to impregnate fabrics or coagulated to make emulsion grade/fine powder/coagulated dispersion/paste grade of HPF. Emulsion grade HPF are used in the paste extrusion process. The powder is first blended with an extrusion aid (lubricant) to make a paste and then is extruded to produce tape, tube, or wire cover. Various grades are available for specific applications. Chemours is one of the leading producers of fluoropolymers that include PTFE fine powder resin.

"Electrical & electronics is anticipated to be the largest segment, by end-use industry, during the forecast period."

HPF have significant applications in the electrical & electronics industry as they offer excellent electrical insulation properties under harsh conditions, such as high temperatures and aggressive chemicals. The industry exhibits developments in designing and manufacturing electronic components. High performance fluoropolymers further fuel these innovations as they enable the innovations of faster, smaller, and more durable microprocessors, semiconductors, and transistors. They also provide outstanding chemical and temperature resistance and design flexibility for component manufacturers and equipment designers. These properties make them better alternatives to traditional materials used in the electrical & electronics industry.

"South America is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the global HPF market, by region, during the forecast period."

he HPF market in South America is expected to be driven by the automotive, oil & gas, and medical industries. Increasing health awareness, population growth, and expansion of production facilities in the region are the key drivers for the HPF market. The South American market for high-performance fluoropolymers is poised for significant growth, driven by increasing demand across various industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and chemical processing. These fluoropolymers are prized for their exceptional chemical resistance, thermal stability, and low friction properties, making them ideal for high-stress applications. Brazil and Argentina, being one of the largest economies in the region, are at the forefront of this demand, with substantial investments in manufacturing and infrastructure development.

The key players profiled in the report include Daikin (Japan), AGC Inc., (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), GFL Limited (India), Dongyue Group (China), 3M (US), Flourseals SpA (Italy), Hubei Everflon Polymer (China), Halopolymer (Russia), and Syensqo (Belgium).

