HPR Named Finalist For "Ultimate Fintech Workplace" Award

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HPR (Hyannis Port Research), the leading provider of advanced capital markets infrastructure (CMI) technologies, today announced that it has been selected as a finalist for Harrington Starr's flagship magazine The Financial Technologist's "Ultimate Workplace within Fintech" 2019 Awards. HPR offers its employees an innovative and fast-paced environment, with opportunities to work alongside all members of its engineering and business teams, including mentoring from its senior staff.

The Ultimate Fintech Workplace Awards 2019 celebrate the most innovative, engaging, and inclusive work environments in the Fintech industry. The judges looked for companies that understand the importance of a strong employer brand, show innovation in their attraction and engagement of tech talent and retain the best in their team. Winners displayed innovation and clarity in their communication, purpose, learning and development, leadership, work/life balance, flexible working, autonomy and CSR.

"Being recognized as an ultimate Fintech Workplace by Harrington Starr validates the hard work we have done to create a dynamic and inspired culture," said HPR Founder and CEO Tony Amicangioli. "At HPR, our employees are constantly developing their skills and supporting one another in the pursuit of innovation. We are also actively hiring and continuing to scale our team, and encourage all prospective candidates to visit our website to learn more about our open positions."

About HPR

Headquartered in Boston, HPR is a leading provider of high-performance enterprise solutions that power the industry's leading brokers, clearing firms, market makers and quantitative hedge funds. The firm's visionary technology strips away complexity and injects simplicity to drive results. HPR's products, all of which are offered as a fully managed service, include: Omnibot™, Riskbot® and Softbot®, which provide ultra-low latency Direct Market Access and pre-trade risk management; CRM-X, an intuitive and powerful user interface for managing system-wide risk controls; and Unimus™, a highly unified technology framework and service-oriented architecture upon which a user's entire capital markets infrastructure (CMI) stack can be built. For more information, visit www.hyannisportresearch.com .

