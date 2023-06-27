HPS/PayMedix Names Eric Motter Chief Product and Innovation Officer

MILWAUKEE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS)/PayMedix announced today the appointment of Eric Motter as Chief Product and Innovation Officer. Motter joins as part of the company's national expansion of PayMedix, which offers an innovative solution to high out-of-pocket costs by guaranteeing payments to providers and credit for all patients.

Motter brings to HPS/PayMedix an extensive background in product, marketing and strategy leadership. For over 18 years, he has accelerated business growth by solving the problems that matter most to customers. In his current role, Motter will lead Product and Innovation for HPS/PayMedix as the company continues to innovate its offerings and expand into different geographies and industries.

"We continue to aggressively pursue new business opportunities for PayMedix," said Tom Policelli, CEO of HPS/PayMedix. "Eric has deep experience in building and delivering new solutions with innovative brokers, employers, and providers. Our job is to continue to deliver complete financial health equity for all of an employer's employees, regardless of their personal financial circumstances. Eric's experience across healthcare and finance is just what we need to help us expand geographically, and we are excited to welcome him to our team."

Prior to his current role, Motter led product solutions, integration, and strategic initiatives for Cigna Supplemental Health Solutions, where he was responsible for product development and management, the integration of solutions with other employer benefit offerings, and leadership of strategic initiatives that enabled growth. Before that role, Motter led Cigna's Global Innovation Center of Excellence. Prior to joining Cigna, he was the Chief Marketing Officer of Nationwide Pet Insurance and the Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of Nationwide Better Health. He earned his MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and a BBA from Ohio University.

"What interested me most about PayMedix was their approach that engages everyone — providers, patients, employees, and TPAs – with their unique solution," Motter says. "PayMedix is solving a broken system in innovative ways. I'm excited to join PayMedix and help to continue to improve upon this comprehensive solution."

About PayMedix

PayMedix, which began as the financing arm of Wisconsin-based HPS over a decade ago, is the only company solving the problem of high out-of-pocket costs for everyone: providers, patients, employers and TPAs. By guaranteeing payments to providers and credit for all patients, PayMedix is changing the way people access, use, and pay for healthcare. PayMedix has processed more than $5 billion in medical payments for hospital systems and physician practices and can be implemented in conjunction with any PPO or HMO network.

About HPS

Health Payment Systems (HPS) is a privately held healthcare technology and services organization with solutions that reduce the cost and complexity of the healthcare payments process to benefit providers, employers, patients and TPAs. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, HPS has an independent network of 96 hospital facilities and 27,000 individual providers.

