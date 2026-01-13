HPS/PayMedix Secures $33 Million Investment

New growth equity investment, led by HLM Investment Partners, will accelerate growth of the PayMedix financing platform nationally

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HPS/PayMedix, the leading healthcare financing and payments solutions provider, today announced it has closed $33 million in equity and debt financing to accelerate the growth of its groundbreaking PayMedix healthcare financing and payments solution. HLM Investment Partners, a leading healthcare investment firm, led a $16 million growth equity investment, joined by Escalate Capital Partners and RVM Enterprises, and existing investor SV Health Investors.

The funding comes at a time of notable growth for the company, as demand increases for its innovative healthcare payments platform to improve affordable access to healthcare nationwide.

"PayMedix is a highly effective platform that streamlines the payment experience for payors, providers, and members," said Michael Ludwig, Partner at HLM Investment Partners, who will join the HPS/PayMedix board of directors as part of the transaction. "In a time where it is critical to reduce provider abrasion and improve member affordability, we are excited to partner with Tom and the HPS/PayMedix team to accelerate growth."

The new term debt facility of $17 million was provided by Escalate Capital Partners, a leading private credit and growth equity investment firm that services growing companies within the technology, software, services, and healthcare sectors.

"As employers, providers, and payors look for alternative financing and payment solutions to deal with the affordability crisis in healthcare, demand for PayMedix has skyrocketed in the last year," said Tom Policelli, HPS/PayMedix CEO. "With years of 100% provider retention, over 93% employer retention, and consumer satisfaction ratings over 91%, we have proven that we have created a solution that provides value across the board. This new investment will directly support expanding our platform so more patients can get the care they need and providers can serve their communities more effectively."

Tom Flynn, Managing Partner at SV Health Investors, commented, "We are pleased to partner with knowledgeable healthcare investors to capitalize the company for a period of rapid growth."

About HLM Investment Partners

HLM Investment Partners is a leading healthcare investment firm, providing capital to innovative and category-defining healthcare technology and services companies. HLM works with leading growth-oriented healthcare companies that are improving the quality of healthcare while reducing overall costs. HLM has built an extensive network of talented investment professionals, deep strategic relationships and experienced industry veterans. Since its founding 40 years ago, HLM has invested more than $1 billion, building more than 100 companies.

About HPS/PayMedix

PayMedix is transforming how people access, use, and pay for healthcare by simplifying and consolidating healthcare information and payments for consumers and providers. Through guaranteed payments to providers, the SuperEOB®, and complete interest-free financing for consumers, PayMedix is the only platform that unifies all stakeholders through a single system. PayMedix has processed over $7 billion in medical payments for hospital systems and physician practices. The acquisition of TempoPay in 2024 expanded the company's interest-free financing platform to include pharmacy, dental, and vision expenses. For more information, visit www.paymedix.com.

