HQLAx Announces Strategic Investments from Broadridge and Digital Asset to Support its Next Phase of Growth on Canton

LUXEMBOURG and NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HQLAX, a leading provider of digital collateral mobility solutions, today announced that it has secured strategic minority investments from global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., (NYSE: BR), and Digital Asset in its Series C–1 funding round.

The investment will support HQLAX's next phase of growth, including the continued evolution of its technology platform, collaboration with Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) platform, and a planned migration to the Canton Network. Together, these initiatives will leverage complementary capabilities to support regulated market use cases across the global securities finance and repo industry.

"This strategic investment marks a key milestone for HQLAX as we continue to build critical market infrastructure for collateral mobility," said Guido Stroemer, CEO of HQLAX. "The backing from Broadridge and Digital Asset reflects growing industry momentum behind interoperable, privacy–preserving blockchain solutions, with the Canton Network enabling connectivity across regulated capital markets."

"We are pleased to support HQLAX in its next phase of growth as demand increases for scalable, interoperable digital infrastructure across global financial markets," said Horacio Barakat, Global Head of Digital Innovation at Broadridge. "HQLAX has built a compelling solution that addresses critical inefficiencies in collateral mobility, and we see significant opportunity in combining its innovation with Broadridge's deep expertise in market infrastructure and market-leading distributed ledger-enabled solutions. This investment reflects our commitment to accelerating the adoption of digital assets and collateral mobility to improve efficiency, resiliency, and capital optimization across the securities finance ecosystem."

"Collateral mobility is a core requirement for modern market infrastructure, and HQLAX has demonstrated how to deliver it in a way that meets the needs of regulated institutions," said Kelly Mathieson, Chief Business Development Officer at Digital Asset. "We're excited to deepen our relationship with HQLAX as it enters its next chapter and to support its work alongside the Canton ecosystem to enable more connected, efficient, and scalable collateral and financing workflows across global markets."

As part of the transaction, representatives from Broadridge and Digital Asset will join the HQLAX Board.

The planned Board appointments and the migration to the Canton Network are subject to regulatory approval from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

The strategic investment builds on HQLAX's broader ecosystem of partnerships across banks, market infrastructure providers, and technology firms, as the company continues to expand adoption of digital collateral mobility solutions across the broader securities finance ecosystem.

About HQLAX

HQLAX is an innovative financial technology firm that leverages Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to deliver efficiencies to the global securities finance and repo industry. Its platform enables banks and asset managers to achieve frictionless, precise, and real–time collateral mobility. Learn more at: www.hqla-x.com

HQLAX Contacts:

Media: [email protected]

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

About Broadridge's Tokenization Solutions

Broadridge enables on-chain proxy voting and governance, digital asset post-trade infrastructure, and the scaling of digital asset capabilities across multiple asset classes. Through these innovations, Broadridge is helping financial institutions unlock the next era of digital assets investing.

Broadridge's Distributed Ledger Repo (DLR) solution is the world's largest institutional platform for settling tokenized real assets, tokenizing approximately $354 billion a day. As tokenization gains momentum across financial services, Broadridge is meeting the complexity of operating across traditional and digital ecosystems with established scale, critical market knowledge, and technological expertise.

For more information, please visit www.broadridge.com/hub/tokenization.

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors: [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

About Digital Asset

Digital Asset is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, transforming traditional and digital financial markets with privacy-enabled solutions that improve capital flow and create a more efficient, fair, and resilient global system. As the creator of the Canton Network, the only public layer one blockchain with privacy, and a founding member of its Canton Foundation, Digital Asset has been a pioneer of this open, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. Founded in 2014, Digital Asset is committed to reshaping the future of finance by enabling real-time efficiencies, 24/7 global transactions, and unlocking the full potential of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and the continued convergence of decentralized and traditional finance.

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.