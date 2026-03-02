HR Acuity Joins the Workday Innovation Partner Program, Bringing a Unified Approach to Employee Relations Management

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity , a trusted provider of purpose-built employee relations case management and investigations software, announced it has joined the Workday Innovation Partner Program. This recognition reflects the impact of HR Acuity's Employee Relations and Investigations Case Management integration with Workday Help , delivering bi-directional sync for employee relations cases across platforms.

The integration enables organizations to deliver comprehensive HR service delivery by integrating Workday Help for routine HR inquiries with HR Acuity's specialized platform for managing sensitive, confidential, and complex employee relations matters. Through seamless data flow and operational continuity, organizations gain unified visibility while maintaining consistency, security and compliance.

The integration empowers organizations to:

Maintain a consistent and compliant employee relations processes

Build employee trust through fair and transparent handling of issues

Maintain compliance with complex and evolving laws and regulations

Drive proactive, data-informed decision-making to prevent future issues

"Handling sensitive employee relations issues requires precision and care," said Deb Muller, Founder and CEO of HR Acuity. "By integrating directly with Workday Help, we're closing the gap between routine HR support and complex employee relations issues. This partnership goes beyond efficiency. It facilitates an environment where highly nuanced investigations are handled with the rigor required to build workplaces where employees feel safe, heard and treated fairly."

This milestone reinforces HR Acuity's collaboration with Workday and positions it as a purpose-built employee relations case management platform integrated directly into Workday Help.

More information on HR Acuity's integration can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners.

About HR Acuity

HR Acuity is the category leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, purpose-built for employee relations and HR professionals. Its industry-leading SaaS solution delivers powerful tools and AI-driven analytics to manage employee relations cases and investigations with consistency, clarity and confidence. By transforming how organizations handle workplace issues—from initial report to resolution and beyond—HR Acuity empowers businesses to foster transparency, accountability and a culture of trust.

HR Acuity proudly boasts an expanding customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises. The company publishes the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study , covering more than 9 million employees; is the creator of ER/Q , the first-ever maturity model for employee relations; and is the founder of empowER™ , a growing community of more than 7,000 employee relations, workplace investigations, human resources and compliance professionals.

Media Contact:

Kate Freer, CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE HR Acuity