HR Acuity Solidifies Market Leadership Position in 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Acuity, the enterprise leader in employee relations case management and investigations software, today announced its 2023 results, reporting a more than 40% year-over-year increase in annual recurring revenue growth and adding more than 100 new customers to its portfolio, including several Fortune 500 companies.

In reflecting on the achievements of 2023, CEO Deb Muller stated, "The role of employee relations is more critical than ever – especially now as recent layoffs and employees disclosing the details of them on social media. Employee relations isn't easy. It takes great care, consistency, and fairness of actions one moment at a time. How issues are managed during those critical moments that impact everything from employee retention to brand and reputation to shareholder value . In 2023, despite budget cuts, layoffs, and economic uncertainty, we saw a groundswell of organizations from large global enterprises to small and mid-size businesses realize the value of investing in employee relations."

Continued to attract top talent and industry experts to the organization . In 2023, HR Acuity further strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of Jessica Peluso as Chief Revenue Officer and Jim Moore as Chief Technology Officer.





. In 2023, HR Acuity further strengthened its leadership team with the appointments of as Chief Revenue Officer and as Chief Technology Officer. Successfully integrated Speakfully, its employee reporting solution acquired in late 2022, into the HR Acuity Platform. Speakfully sits at the intersection of culture and compliance, providing a comprehensive and contemporary way to enable employees to voice workplace concerns.





its employee reporting solution acquired in late 2022, into the HR Acuity Platform. Speakfully sits at the intersection of culture and compliance, providing a comprehensive and contemporary way to enable employees to voice workplace concerns. Was named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for a second time , showcasing sustained growth and business excellence.





for a second time showcasing sustained growth and business excellence. Earned more than 50 awards by G2, the largest software marketplace, including Leader badges in Enterprise HR Case Management, Investigations, and HR Analytics.





the largest software marketplace, including Leader badges in Enterprise HR Case Management, Investigations, and HR Analytics. The company was recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the third consecutive year, reflecting the company's commitment to a positive workplace culture.





for the third consecutive year, reflecting the company's commitment to a positive workplace culture. Hosted more than 100 employee relations leaders at the Employee Relations Roundtable in Nashville, TN , a multi-day event where employee relations leaders gather to discuss trends shaping the future of employee relations.





in , a multi-day event where employee relations leaders gather to discuss trends shaping the future of employee relations. Launched olivER, it's closed generative-AI platform.

As a category-leading software as a service (SaaS) company, HR Acuity proudly boasts a growing customer base, working with hundreds of leading enterprises including LinkedIn, Lyft, Verizon, General Mills and Adobe. HR Acuity is the founder of empowER™, a growing community of more than 4,000 employee relations, investigations, human resources and compliance professionals. They publish the annual Employee Relations Benchmark Study, covering more than 6 million employees, is the creator of ER/Q, the first-ever maturity model for employee relations, as well its newest research, Workplace Harassment and Misconduct Insights.

About HR Acuity

While you can't prevent every employee relations issue, you can change how you respond. HR Acuity is the only technology platform specifically built for employee relations and investigations management. HR Acuity's SaaS technology empowers you with built in intelligence, templates and reporting so you can conduct fair investigations according to best practices; uncover trends and patterns through forward-looking data and analytics; and provide trusted, consistent experiences for your people.

For more information, visit hracuity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

